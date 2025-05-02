Orion Corporation: Managers' transactions – Kari Jussi Aho

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Orion Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kari Jussi Aho

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Orion Oyj

LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 106237/5/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-04-30

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009014377

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 415 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 415 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

Orion Corporation