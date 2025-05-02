Global Pea Protein Market Share, Analysis And Forecast To 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Pea protein is a high-quality, plant-based protein extracted from yellow peas (Pisum sativum). It's widely valued for being rich in essential amino acids, especially arginine, and for being easy to digest. It is naturally vegan, gluten-free, and hypoallergenic, making it a popular choice for people with dietary restrictions or sensitivities. It's often used in protein powders, meat alternatives, and nutritional supplements due to its ability to support muscle growth, weight management, and overall health. Its mild taste and versatility also make it easy to incorporate into various foods and beverages.

Market Dynamics Rising demand for plant-based and vegan diets worldwide drives the global market

The global pea protein market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing global demand for plant-based and vegan diets. Consumers are placing a greater emphasis on health, sustainability, and ethical food choices, which has led to a surge in the adoption of plant-based lifestyles.

Recent reports indicate that approximately 79 million people worldwide identify as vegan, demonstrating a steady rise in plant-based living. In response to this shift, several major institutions have embraced plant-based offerings. For example, the University of Stirling in the UK transitioned to 100% plant-based catering, and Uppsala University in Sweden endorsed a full plant-based shift through a 90% majority vote.

This growing acceptance of plant-based diets across diverse sectors is directly influencing the demand for high-quality alternatives like pea protein, further propelling market growth.

Technological advancements in taste, texture, and protein concentration create tremendous opportunities

Technological advancements in improving taste, texture, and protein concentration are unlocking significant growth opportunities in the global pea protein market. Companies are making substantial investments in innovation to address challenges such as off-putting beany flavors, gritty textures, and variations in protein quality.

A prime example of this progress is Ingredion's launch of VITESSENCE® Pea 100 HD in July 2024. This new pea protein solution is designed specifically for cold-pressed bars, ensuring they maintain softness throughout their shelf life. With a minimum of 84% protein content on a dry basis, it enhances texture and sensory performance by reducing the chalky and gritty mouthfeel commonly found in other protein sources.

As companies continue refining the taste and texture of pea protein, its use in mainstream food categories is set to expand rapidly, opening up new and lucrative market opportunities

Regional Analysis

North America currently leads the global pea protein market, driven by the rising adoption of plant-based diets and the growing demand for clean-label food products. The region's well-established food and beverage industry, coupled with strong consumer awareness about sustainable protein sources, supports this dominance. In addition, innovation in product development, such as pea protein-based meat alternatives, sports nutrition, and functional foods, continues to expand market presence. The increasing focus on health and wellness trends, alongside a preference for allergen-free protein sources, further strengthens North America's leading position.

Key Highlights



The global pea protein market size was valued at USD 2.42 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 2.73 billion in 2025 to reach USD 7.13 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.78% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By product, the global pea protein market is segmented into isolates, concentrates, textured, and hydrolysate. The isolate segment owns the highest market share.

By form, the global pea protein market is segmented into dry and wet. The dry segment owns the highest market share.

By applications, the market is segmented into meat substitutes, bakery goods, dietary supplements, and beverages. The meat substitutes segment owns the highest market share. North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

BurconRoquette FrèresThe Scoular CompanyDuPontCosucraNutri-PeaShandong Jianyuan GroupSOTEXPRO Recent Developments

In March 2025, Daily Harvest expanded its plant-based offerings with the launch of a new Organic Pea Protein Powder, designed to meet the growing demand for clean, sustainable protein sources. This USDA-certified organic powder delivers 24 grams of protein per serving and is crafted from just one ingredient-organic yellow peas-ensuring a clean label with no additives or preservatives.

Segmentation

By ProductIsolatesConcentratesTexturedHydrolysateBy FormDryWetBy ApplicationsMeat SubstitutesBakery GoodsDietary SupplementsBeverage