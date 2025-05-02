403
Brazilian Authorities Uncover $1.1 Billion Pension Fraud Targeting Millions
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian Federal Police and the Comptroller General's Office have exposed a massive fraud scheme affecting six million retirees across the country.
"Operation Sem Desconto" revealed unauthorized deductions totaling R$6.3 billion ($1.125 billion) from pension benefits between 2019 and 2024. Authorities launched the operation on April 23, executing over 200 search and seizure warrants nationwide.
The investigation targeted eleven associative entities that siphoned an average of R$81.57 monthly from each affected beneficiary. These organizations claimed to provide services like funeral assistance and medical consultations that beneficiaries never received.
The fraud's scale grew dramatically over five years, from R$617 million ($110 million) in 2019 to R$2.8 billion ($500 million) in 2024. Investigators interviewed 1,273 retirees across all Brazilian states to confirm the scheme's extent.
An overwhelming 97.6% of respondents stated they never authorized these deductions from their benefits. INSS President Alessandro Stefanutto resigned immediately following the revelations.
Six public servants were also removed from their positions as the scandal unfolded. The case carries significant political implications, especially as opposition lawmakers have filed for a Parliamentary Inquiry Commission.
One implicated organization is the National Union of Retirees (Sindnapi), whose vice-president is President Lula's brother, José Ferreira da Silva ("Frei Chico"). The union reportedly saw a 564% increase in funds between 2020 and 2024.
Brazil's Social Security Scandal
Minister of Social Security Carlos Lupi faces mounting pressure but remains in his position. The government has suspended all Technical Cooperation Agreements that allowed direct deductions from retirement benefits.
Authorities have established a process for affected retirees to cancel unauthorized deductions through the "Meu INSS" app. The scandal threatens Brazil's already fragile fiscal stability.
With public debt at nearly 85% of GDP and social security facing a projected deficit of R$140 billion ($25 billion), the timing couldn't be worse. The Attorney General's Office has assembled a specialized team to recover misappropriated funds through legal action.
Critics point out that Brazil's Congress revoked a Bolsonaro-era law specifically designed to combat INSS discount fraud. This legislative change potentially created conditions where the scheme could expand unchecked across the country.
As investigations continue, the scandal represents a critical test for President Lula's administration and its commitment to protecting Brazil's vulnerable retiree population from financial exploitation.
