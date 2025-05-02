403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mexican Peso Maintains Six-Month High As Mexico Navigates Economic Crosscurrents
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Mexican peso hovered around 19.56 per USD on Friday morning, staying near its highest level in over six months as market participants digested recent economic data.
The USD/MXN decreased 0.19% to 19.5724 from 19.6100 in the previous trading session, continuing its downward trend that began in April. Mexico's economy narrowly avoided a technical recession with Q1 GDP growth of 0.2%, exceeding market expectations of stagnation.
This modest expansion rebounded from the previous quarter's 0.6% contraction, providing temporary relief to peso traders. The agricultural sector drove most gains with an impressive 8.1% quarterly growth, offsetting weaknesses elsewhere.
Meanwhile, industrial output contracted by 0.3% and services showed no growth compared to the previous quarter. These numbers reveal underlying fragility despite the headline GDP figure.
The economy expanded by just 0.6% year-on-year in seasonally adjusted terms, highlighting continued challenges. Mexico's unemployment rate fell to 2.2% in March, its lowest level since record-keeping began in 1994.
This data point contrasts with sluggish economic growth and signals a complex labor market dynamic. The number of unemployed people decreased by 39,486 to 1.357 million during this period.
The peso ended April with a 4.14% gain against the dollar, bolstered by Mexico's exclusion from the latest round of U.S. tariffs. This policy decision shifted investor risk appetite toward Mexican assets as they perceived less threat to Mexico's export sector.
Trade tensions between the U.S. and China have additionally benefited the Mexican currency. Technical indicators suggest continued peso strength in the short term.
Peso Resilience Amid Economic Strain
The USD/MXN pair has found support above 19.58, with resistance at 19.70. The 20-day moving average recently crossed below the 200-day moving average, reinforcing bearish sentiment for the dollar against the peso.
Core inflation accelerated to 3.9% in mid-April, reinforcing expectations that Banxic may pause its easing cycle. This potential pause helps maintain a wide real-rate differential that continues attracting carry-trade inflows to Mexico.
Despite current peso strength, analysts project the USD/MXN to trade at 19.84 by the end of this quarter and reach 20.86 in 12 months. The consensus forecast for Mexico's full-year 2025 GDP growth sits at just 0.5%, down significantly from 1.5% in 2024 and 3.3% in 2023.
The peso's current resilience masks deeper economic strains. Without stronger investment and clearer trade prospects, growth will likely remain subdued through the year.
The currency market currently rewards Mexico's relatively stable position amid global trade disruptions, but structural economic challenges persist.
The USD/MXN decreased 0.19% to 19.5724 from 19.6100 in the previous trading session, continuing its downward trend that began in April. Mexico's economy narrowly avoided a technical recession with Q1 GDP growth of 0.2%, exceeding market expectations of stagnation.
This modest expansion rebounded from the previous quarter's 0.6% contraction, providing temporary relief to peso traders. The agricultural sector drove most gains with an impressive 8.1% quarterly growth, offsetting weaknesses elsewhere.
Meanwhile, industrial output contracted by 0.3% and services showed no growth compared to the previous quarter. These numbers reveal underlying fragility despite the headline GDP figure.
The economy expanded by just 0.6% year-on-year in seasonally adjusted terms, highlighting continued challenges. Mexico's unemployment rate fell to 2.2% in March, its lowest level since record-keeping began in 1994.
This data point contrasts with sluggish economic growth and signals a complex labor market dynamic. The number of unemployed people decreased by 39,486 to 1.357 million during this period.
The peso ended April with a 4.14% gain against the dollar, bolstered by Mexico's exclusion from the latest round of U.S. tariffs. This policy decision shifted investor risk appetite toward Mexican assets as they perceived less threat to Mexico's export sector.
Trade tensions between the U.S. and China have additionally benefited the Mexican currency. Technical indicators suggest continued peso strength in the short term.
Peso Resilience Amid Economic Strain
The USD/MXN pair has found support above 19.58, with resistance at 19.70. The 20-day moving average recently crossed below the 200-day moving average, reinforcing bearish sentiment for the dollar against the peso.
Core inflation accelerated to 3.9% in mid-April, reinforcing expectations that Banxic may pause its easing cycle. This potential pause helps maintain a wide real-rate differential that continues attracting carry-trade inflows to Mexico.
Despite current peso strength, analysts project the USD/MXN to trade at 19.84 by the end of this quarter and reach 20.86 in 12 months. The consensus forecast for Mexico's full-year 2025 GDP growth sits at just 0.5%, down significantly from 1.5% in 2024 and 3.3% in 2023.
The peso's current resilience masks deeper economic strains. Without stronger investment and clearer trade prospects, growth will likely remain subdued through the year.
The currency market currently rewards Mexico's relatively stable position amid global trade disruptions, but structural economic challenges persist.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment