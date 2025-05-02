403
Wall Street Snubs Success: Apple’S $24B Profit And Amazon’S $17B Earnings Fail To Impress
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Apple and Amazon reported strong first-quarter 2025 results on May 1, exceeding analyst expectations while facing headwinds from potential tariffs and shifting market conditions.
Both tech giants saw their stocks decline in after-hours trading despite impressive financial performances. Amazon delivered $155.7 billion in revenue, surpassing estimates of $155.29 billion and representing a 9% year-over-year increase.
The e-commerce giant's net income soared 64% to $17.1 billion while earnings per share reached $1.59, significantly beating analyst expectations of $1.37. AWS, Amazon's cloud computing division, continued its robust growth trajectory with revenue climbing 17% to $29.3 billion.
This segment generated $11.5 billion in operating income, accounting for approximately 63% of Amazon's total operating profit despite representing only 21% of revenue.
However, investors expressed concern over Amazon' free cash flow, which declined 48% year-over-year to $25.9 billion. The company's guidance for Q2 2025 revenue between $159 billion and $164 billion aligned with analyst expectations but failed to excite the market.
Apple similarly exceeded forecasts with revenue of $95.36 billion, above the predicted $94.22 billion. The company earned $1.65 per share, outperforming the anticipated $1.61, while net income reached $24.8 billion. Services revenue achieved an all-time high of $26.6 billion.
The Cupertino-based company took significant steps to reward shareholders. Apple's board declared a cash dividend of $0.26 per share and authorized a substantial $100 billion share repurchase program.
These moves demonstrate confidence in Apple's long-term financial health despite near-term challenges. Both companies face mounting pressure from tariff concerns.
Apple and Amazon Face Investor Caution Amid Tariff Concerns
Apple CEO Tim Cook addressed the issue directly, stating the company hasn't observed significant evidence of customers accelerating purchases to avoid potential tariff-related price increases.
Cook also noted Apple is strategically shifting iPhone production from China to India. Amazon executives mentioned they haven't seen any significant change in consumer demand patterns yet.
They observed some customers potentially stocking up on certain items in anticipation of tariff impacts. The company emphasized its proactive approach to protecting customer experience regardless of tariff outcomes.
The market reaction highlights investor caution about future growth prospects. Amazon's stock dropped approximately 2.2% in after-hours trading, while Apple experienced a steeper decline of around 3.9%.
This selloff occurred despite both companies demonstrating resilient business models and strong financial foundations. These quarterly results reveal how even the world's most valuable technology companies must navigate complex global trade dynamics.
At the same time, they must continue to innovate and execute their core strategies. The coming quarters will prove crucial as both giants work to maintain growth momentum amid potential economic headwinds.
