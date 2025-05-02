403
Football Games For Friday, May 2, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
Whether you're following international beach soccer, European domestic battles, South American leagues, or intense futsal matches, the excitement is guaranteed.
With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
International Beach Soccer
12:00 PM – Brazil x El Salvador – FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup
Channels: Sportv and Youtube/@CazeTV
1:30 PM – Spain x Senegal – FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup
Channels: Sportv 2
European Domestic Leagues
1:30 PM – Magdeburg x Preussen Munster – 2.Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
1:30 PM – Schalke 04 x Paderborn – 2.Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
2:00 PM – Ham-Kam x KFUM Oslo – Eliteserien (Norway)
Channels: OneFootball
2:30 PM – Grazer x Austria Klagenfurt – Bundesliga (Austria)
Channels: OneFootball
3:30 PM – Heidenheim x Bochum – Bundesliga
Channels: Sportv and OneFootball
3:30 PM – Córdoba x Cádiz – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+
3:45 PM – Torino x Venezia – Serie A
Channels: Disney+
4:00 PM – Manchester City x Wolverhampton – Premier League
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
4:00 PM – Rayo Vallecano x Getafe – La Liga
Channels: ESPN 3 and Disney+
4:15 PM – Porto x Moreirense – Liga Portugal
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
Turkish Domestic League
2:00 PM – Antalyaspor x Konyaspor – Süperlig
Channels: Disney+
Saudi Domestic League
3:00 PM – Al-Quadisiya x Al-Kholood – Saudi Championship
Channels: BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
South American Domestic Leagues
3:30 PM – Racing x Newell's Old Boys – Campeonato Argentino
Channels: Disney+
3:30 PM – Argentinos Juniors x Estudiantes – Campeonato Argentino
Channels: Disney+
3:30 PM – Independiente Rivadavia x Defensa y Justicia – Campeonato Argentino
Channels: Disney+
7:00 PM – Boston River x Montevideo Wanderers – Campeonato Uruguaio
Channels: Disney+
9:30 PM – Defensor x Peñarol – Campeonato Uruguaio
Channels: Disney+
9:30 PM – São Paulo x Fortaleza – Brasileirão
Channels: Sportv and Premiere
9:30 PM – Ferroviária x Coritiba – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: RedeTV, Youtube/@desimpedidos, ESPN 4, and Disney+
Brazilian Futsal
7:00 PM – São José x Marreco – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial
8:00 PM – Magnus x Blumenau – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial
