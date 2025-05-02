Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Football Games For Friday, May 2, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast


2025-05-02 05:00:35
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments. From early morning kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.

Whether you're following international beach soccer, European domestic battles, South American leagues, or intense futsal matches, the excitement is guaranteed.

With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
International Beach Soccer

  • 12:00 PM – Brazil x El Salvador – FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup
    Channels: Sportv and Youtube/@CazeTV
  • 1:30 PM – Spain x Senegal – FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup
    Channels: Sportv 2


European Domestic Leagues

  • 1:30 PM – Magdeburg x Preussen Munster – 2.Bundesliga
    Channels: OneFootball
  • 1:30 PM – Schalke 04 x Paderborn – 2.Bundesliga
    Channels: OneFootball
  • 2:00 PM – Ham-Kam x KFUM Oslo – Eliteserien (Norway)
    Channels: OneFootball
  • 2:30 PM – Grazer x Austria Klagenfurt – Bundesliga (Austria)
    Channels: OneFootball
  • 3:30 PM – Heidenheim x Bochum – Bundesliga
    Channels: Sportv and OneFootball
  • 3:30 PM – Córdoba x Cádiz – La Liga 2
    Channels: Disney+
  • 3:45 PM – Torino x Venezia – Serie A
    Channels: Disney+
  • 4:00 PM – Manchester City x Wolverhampton – Premier League
    Channels: ESPN and Disney+
  • 4:00 PM – Rayo Vallecano x Getafe – La Liga
    Channels: ESPN 3 and Disney+
  • 4:15 PM – Porto x Moreirense – Liga Portugal
    Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+

Turkish Domestic League

  • 2:00 PM – Antalyaspor x Konyaspor – Süperlig
    Channels: Disney+

Saudi Domestic League

  • 3:00 PM – Al-Quadisiya x Al-Kholood – Saudi Championship
    Channels: BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr

South American Domestic Leagues

  • 3:30 PM – Racing x Newell's Old Boys – Campeonato Argentino
    Channels: Disney+
  • 3:30 PM – Argentinos Juniors x Estudiantes – Campeonato Argentino
    Channels: Disney+
  • 3:30 PM – Independiente Rivadavia x Defensa y Justicia – Campeonato Argentino
    Channels: Disney+
  • 7:00 PM – Boston River x Montevideo Wanderers – Campeonato Uruguaio
    Channels: Disney+
  • 9:30 PM – Defensor x Peñarol – Campeonato Uruguaio
    Channels: Disney+
  • 9:30 PM – São Paulo x Fortaleza – Brasileirão
    Channels: Sportv and Premiere
  • 9:30 PM – Ferroviária x Coritiba – Brasileirão Série B
    Channels: RedeTV, Youtube/@desimpedidos, ESPN 4, and Disney+

Brazilian Futsal

  • 7:00 PM – São José x Marreco – Liga Futsal
    Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial
  • 8:00 PM – Magnus x Blumenau – Liga Futsal
    Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial

