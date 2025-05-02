Majority Of Iphones Sold In US In June Quarter To Come From India: Tim Cook

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) India will be the country of origin for a majority of iPhones sold in the US in the June quarter, the company's CEO Tim Cook has said, as Apple rejigs its supply chain away from China.

In an analysts' call after declaring bumper March quarter results, Cook said existing tariffs that apply to Apple today are based on the product's country of origin.

“For June, we do expect the majority of iPhones sold in the US will have India as their country of origin and Vietnam to be the country of origin for almost all iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and AirPods products sold in the US,” Apple CEO said during the quarterly earnings call.

China would continue to be the country of origin for the vast majority of total product sales outside the US, he added.

“Also, for transparency and clarity, the vast majority of our products including iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch and Vision Pro are currently not subject to the global reciprocal tariffs that were announced in April,” said Cook.

Apple expects US tariffs to cost $900 million in the current quarter (April-June), even though their impact was "limited" at the start of this year.

“We estimate the impact assuming that the current global tariff rates policies and applications don't change for the balance of the quarter to be $900,000,000 to our costs. I wouldn't want to predict the mix of production in the future,” said Cook.

“We are not able to precisely estimate the impact of tariffs, as we are uncertain of potential future actions prior to the end of the quarter,” he added.

During calendar year 2025, Apple expects to source more than 19,000,000,000 chips from a dozen states, including tens of millions of advanced chips being made in Arizona this year.

“We just released iOS 18.4, which brought Apple intelligence to more languages, including French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean and simplified Chinese as well as localized English to Singapore and India,” Cook informed.