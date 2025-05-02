Can PUBG Addiction Damage Your Spine, Cause Paralysis?  

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Are you addicted to playing online games like PUBG? Prolonged gaming addiction can lead to spinal deformity and paralysis, said doctors here, who treated a 19-year-old boy suffering from the condition.

The adolescent boy spent almost a year isolated in his room and engaged in excessive gaming for up to 12 hours a day. He suffered a gradual loss of appetite for physical activity and school and eventual social withdrawal.

The increasing dependence on online gaming finally resulted in an abnormal curvature of the spine and problems in walking and passing urine.

“This excessive gaming led to a significant kypho-scoliotic spinal deformity," according to a statement from the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre (ISIC) in New Delhi.

The doctors stated that the boy developed severe kypho-scoliotic deformity at the D11 and D12 vertebral levels, due to spinal tuberculosis -- an infectious condition that had remained undiagnosed due to the patient's prolonged immobility and social withdrawal.

The disease had led to abscess formation and pus accumulation, exerting pressure on the spinal cord and contributing to his neurological decline. The boy underwent a successful complex spinal correction surgery, enabling him to regain mobility and bladder control.

“This was a challenging case due to the dual complexity of advanced spinal TB and the psychosocial impact of gaming addiction. The spine had suffered significant deformity, compressed the cord, and threatened permanent disability,” Dr. Vikas Tandon, Chief of Spine Services at ISIC.

"Fortunately, we were able to realign the spine, relieve the pressure on the cord, and restore his mobility. The patient responded well - early signs of neurological recovery were visible within days of the procedure,” the doctor said.

Tandon also noted a "disturbing trend of musculoskeletal complications in adolescents”.

He blamed prolonged screen exposure and sedentary habits linked to gaming.

“This case is not just about spinal TB - it reflects a growing public health challenge where physical and mental health are deeply intertwined. Excessive gaming, poor posture, and social isolation can create a perfect storm for delayed diagnoses and serious outcomes. Awareness, parental monitoring, and early intervention are critical to prevent such cases,” the expert said.