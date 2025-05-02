Basketball Africa League (BAL) Debutant Kriol Star Defeats Home Team ASC Ville De Dakar In Overtime, Petro Beats Monastir

Patrick McGlynn (29 points) and Ivan Almeida (22 points and nine rebounds) combined for 51 points and BAL debutant () Kriol Star (Cape Verde) beat home team ASC Ville de Dakar 95-92 in overtime on a night to remember in the packed Dakar Arena in Senegal last night. Dakar outrebounded the Star 58-34, which included 24 offensive rebounds, and led in second chance points 26-10, but finished the game with 16 turnovers, compared to the Star's five. Makhtar Gueye led Dakar with 20 points and six rebounds, with Ater Majok adding 16 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

Earlier in the afternoon, the defending champion Petro de Luanda (Angola) beat the 2022 BAL champion US Monastir (Tunisia) 78-68. Four Petro players scored in double digits, including 21 points and 11 rebounds from Rigberto Mendoza. Led by Patrick Hardy Jr. (16 points), Monastir were more efficient from behind the arc (41.2 percent), but turned the ball over 21 times.

With every team's record tied (2 wins and 2 losses), and two games left to play for each contender, it will all come down to the final weekend of the competition. US Monastir will take on Kriol Star and ASC Ville de Dakar will face Petro de Luanda when the Sahara Conference continues on Saturday.

Sahara Conference Standings: