African Mining Week (AMW) 2025 To Host Africa-Europe Mining Cooperation Dialogue

As home to 30% of the world's critical minerals – resources essential to Europe's Green Deal and broader energy transition goals – Africa is attracting heightened interest from European investors and institutions.

Taking place from October 1–3, 2025 in Cape Town, African Mining Week – the continent's premier mining event – will host the Europe-Africa Roundtable under the theme, European Partnerships in African Mining: A Mutually Beneficial Future. The roundtable will convene mining stakeholders, policymakers and investors from both continents to explore investment opportunities and foster cross-continental collaboration.

As Africa seeks to mobilize new capital to drive industrial growth through mining, European-based companies are playing a pivotal role. British multinational Anglo American is advancing copper, nickel, coal and diamond projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia and Nigeria. Glencore, headquartered in Switzerland, maintains major coal, copper and cobalt operations in South Africa and Botswana, while the UK's Rio Tinto is engaged in a range of mineral ventures across the continent.

Europe's junior and mid-tier mining firms are also gaining ground. Pensana is developing Angola's first rare earths mine at Longonjo, which is expected to meet 5% of global demand for magnet rare earths. Endeavour Mining is leading several gold expansion projects across the continent, including the Lafigué Gold Mine in Ivory Coast, Sabodala-Massawa in Senegal and Kalana in Mali.

Beyond the private sector, the European Commission is also backing strategic infrastructure to unlock mineral corridors. Notably, it is co-financing the Lobito Corridor, which links the DRC, Zambia and Angola to global markets. Through frameworks such as the Global Gateway Africa-Europe Investment Package, the Africa-EU Partnership on Sustainable Raw Materials, and Strategic Partnerships on Critical Raw Materials, Europe is delivering financial backing and technical know-how to Africa's mining sector. These efforts aim to secure reliable, responsible and diversified mineral supply chains while fostering sustainable development and value addition on the African continent.

Within this context, AMW 2025 offers a vital platform to sustain this momentum, deepen cooperation and forge new partnerships that advance mining-led growth. From major investments by European mining giants to infrastructure financing through the Lobito Corridor, Africa is attracting unprecedented levels of capital and collaboration. The Europe-Africa Roundtable will spotlight opportunities across critical minerals, gold, copper and rare earths, while promoting sustainable practices and mutually beneficial engagement.

About African Mining Week:

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town.