Patrick Doyle, Internationally Acclaimed Composer, To Receive Honorary Doctorate At Berklee Valencia's 2025 Commencement

Doyle will be recognized for his extraordinary body of work and his lasting influence on the film industry. "His dedication to the art of film scoring, his passion for storytelling through music, and his commitment to extending his influence beyond the musical sphere have inspired countless musicians, composers, and filmmakers alike, including many Berklee students," said Simone Pilon, executive director at Berklee Valencia.

In response, Doyle stated, "Berklee is an exceptional institution and firmly committed to nurturing creativity and artistic excellence. I am truly honored to receive this recognition. It also means a great deal to be included on such a special day for this year's graduating students. I look forward to congratulating them."

In the last five years, the Valencia campus has awarded honorary doctorates to Lila Downs , Gilberto Gil , Alberto Iglesias , Yvette Noel-Schure , and Youssou N'Dour .

Doyle will address the graduating class of 2025 during the commencement ceremony on July 7. Leading up to the ceremony, commencement festivities will begin on Saturday, July 5, with La Fira de Berklee, a celebratory event featuring the talent of Berklee Valencia students at the Ciutat de les Arts i les Ciències.

About Patrick Doyle

Patrick Doyle is one of the most successful film composers of all time. Blending timeless orchestration with unforgettable melodies, Doyle's music has cemented his status as one of the industry's finest composers.

With a prolific career spanning five decades, his music has reached a global audience of over 1 billion people. He has scored over 60 feature films, including Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Thor, and Rise of the Planet of the Apes.

Born in Scotland in 1953, Doyle graduated from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in 1975, later becoming a fellow in 2001. After composing for theater, radio, and television throughout the 1980s, he joined the Renaissance Theatre Company in 1987 as composer and musical director. In 1989, he won an Ivor Novello Award for his first film score for Henry V, directed by Sir Kenneth Branagh, marking the start of an impactful 30-year composer-director relationship that would produce film classics such as Much Ado About Nothing, Hamlet, Cinderella, and Murder on the Orient Express.

Doyle has collaborated with some of the world's most acclaimed directors, including Brian De Palma (Carlito's Way), Ang Lee (Sense and Sensibility), Règis Wargnier (Indochine), Amma Asante (A United Kingdom), Mike Newell (Donnie Brasco), Alfonso Cuarón (A Little Princess), and Robert Altman (Gosford Park).

His music for Disney Pixar's Brave, set in medieval Scotland, showcased Scottish instrumentation and musical culture to a global audience. Doyle's song "Noble Maiden Fair (A Mhaighdean Bhan Uasal)," performed by Emma Thompson, became the first song in Disney's filmmaking history to feature lyrics sung in Scottish Gaelic.

Beyond film, Doyle has composed several original concert pieces, including "The Thistle and the Rose," commissioned by King Charles III in honor of the Queen Mother's 90th birthday; "Tam O'Shanter," commissioned by the Scottish Schools Orchestra Trust; and "Piano Fantasia," which premiered in Kraków in 2022. In 2023, Doyle became the first Scot in history to compose the UK monarch's Coronation March, performed live at Westminster Abbey for King Charles III. He also served as composer in residence for the Royal Scottish National Orchestra in 2023–2024 and is a patron of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland's Junior Conservatoire of Music.

Nominated for two Academy Awards, two Césars, and two Golden Globes, Doyle has received two lifetime achievement awards from the World Soundtrack Awards and BAFTA Scotland. He was honored with the ASCAP Henry Mancini Award for "outstanding achievements and contributions to the world of film and television music" and the PRS Award for Extraordinary Achievement in Music.

Beyond his music career, Doyle is committed to supporting and uplifting the next generation of musical and artistic talent. He is actively involved in grassroots initiatives, such as Glasgow's Piano City, major fundraising concerts, and advocacy at the government level for music education funding.

About Berklee

Berklee is the preeminent institute of contemporary music and the performing arts, offering degree programs at its campuses in Boston, New York City, and Valencia, Spain, and through its distance learning program, Berklee Online. Dedicated to nurturing the creative and career potential of the world's most inspired artists, Berklee's commitment to arts education is reflected in the work of its students, faculty, and alumni-hundreds of whom have been recognized with Grammy, Tony, Oscar, and Emmy awards.

At Berklee students explore interdisciplinary approaches to music, dance, theater, film, business, health care, education, technology, and more. Our pioneering youth programs reach underserved classrooms throughout the U.S. and beyond. With students and alumni from more than 100 nations and educational partners across the world, we are forging new connections among art forms, musical traditions, and technologies to build a dynamic, diverse, and collaborative global arts community.

Photo -