Personalized/Customized Skin Care Market Report 2025-2034 - AI-Powered Skin Diagnostics And Ingredient Transparency Fuel Rise In Customized Skincare

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personalized/Customized Skin Care Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added tooffering.The Personalized/Customized Skin Care Market was valued at USD 25.1 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 47.4 Billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 8.30%.As consumers become increasingly aware of the importance of tailored skincare, the demand for personalized solutions is gaining significant traction. The notion that no two individuals have the same skin type is reshaping the beauty industry, driving brands to focus on customization and targeted formulations. Modern consumers are no longer satisfied with one-size-fits-all products; instead, they are actively seeking skincare solutions designed to address specific issues like acne, sensitivity, dryness, hyperpigmentation, and signs of aging.With rising interest in self-care and wellness, people are gravitating toward products backed by science, advanced technology, and personalized skin analysis. Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and at-home diagnostic tools are further revolutionizing how brands develop customized products, enabling more precise recommendations that align with each consumer's skin condition and lifestyle. Additionally, social media trends and influencer-driven content are amplifying the focus on personalized skincare, making it an essential part of daily routines for a broader audience. Increasing disposable incomes, coupled with rising awareness about ingredient transparency and efficacy, are also fueling the market's steady growth on a global scale.The market is segmented by product type, including moisturizers, cleansers, face serums, body lotions, and others. Among these, moisturizers led the global personalized skincare market in 2024, generating USD 6.8 billion in revenue. The moisturizer segment is forecasted to grow at a robust annual rate of 9% through 2034, driven by growing consumer preference for tailored hydration solutions. Personalized moisturizers are designed to address specific skin concerns such as extreme dryness, sensitivity, inflammation, and acne. As consumers increasingly focus on achieving healthy, balanced skin, they are turning to moisturizers infused with ingredients that match their unique skin profiles. The trend of combining hydration with targeted treatment is accelerating the demand for customized moisturizers that not only nourish the skin but also tackle underlying skin issues effectively.By consumer group, the market is segmented into men, women, and children. In 2024, women accounted for a dominant 69.1% market share and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% through 2034. Women are leading the demand for personalized skincare solutions as they tend to invest more in beauty and skincare products that address concerns like aging, acne, hyperpigmentation, and sensitivity. With higher awareness and education around skincare ingredients and efficacy, female consumers are driving the adoption of multi-functional, tailor-made products that deliver targeted results.Regionally, the North America Personalized/Customized Skincare Market held a 37.2% share in 2024, generating USD 9.3 billion in revenue. North America continues to lead the global market due to high consumer awareness about skincare formulations, ingredients, and cutting-edge technologies. The increasing inclination toward premium, customized skincare products combined with the widespread availability of advanced formulations has established North America as a key market player. Growing demand for personalized beauty experiences, fueled by tech-enabled skin diagnostics and AI-based product recommendations, continues to propel market growth in the region.



Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.3 Pricing analysis

3.4 Technology & innovation landscape

3.5 Key news & initiatives

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.7 Manufacturers

3.8 Distributors

3.9 Retailers

3.10 Impact on forces

3.10.1 Growth drivers

3.10.1.1 Increasing consumer demand for personalized products

3.10.1.2 Increasing awareness of skin health

3.10.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.10.2.1 High cost of products & services

3.10.2.2 Lack of awareness

3.11 Growth potential analysis

3.12 Consumer buying behavior

3.13 Porter's analysis

3.14 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Strategic outlook matrix

Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product Type, 2021-2034 ($Bn) (Thousand Units)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Cleanser

5.3 Face serum

5.4 Moisturizer

5.5 Active

5.6 Body lotion

5.7 Body duo

5.8 Others (face masks, lip care, eye creams, etc.)

Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Category, 2021-2034 ($Bn) (Thousand Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Face care

6.3 Body care

Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Price Range, 2021-2034 ($Bn) (Thousand Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Low

7.3 Medium

7.4 High

Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Consumer Group, 2021-2034 ($Bn) (Thousand Units)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Men

8.3 Women

8.4 Kid

Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 ($Bn) (Thousand Units)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 Offline

9.3 Online

Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($Bn) (Thousand Units)

10.1 Key trends

10.2 North America

10.2.1 U.S.

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 UK

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.7 Nordics

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 India

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 South Korea

10.4.6 Southeast Asia

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Mexico

10.5.3 Argentina

10.6 MEA

10.6.1 UAE

10.6.2 South Africa

10.6.3 Saudi Arabia

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Aptar Beauty+Home

11.2 Atolla

11.3 BareMinerals Made-2-Fit

11.4 BIOeffect

11.5 Curology

11.6 Function of Beauty

11.7 Johnson & Johnson

11.8 Kiehl's Apothecary Preparations

11.9 L'Oreal Perso

11.10 LUMAVERA Custom Blends

11.11 Proven Skincare

11.12 Skin Authority MySkinBuddy

11.13 Skin Inc. My Daily Dose

11.14 SkinCeuticals Custom Urban Natives Pvt. Ltd.

11.16 Younique Uology

