Supplies Of Flour, Fuel, And Child Vaccines Run Out In Gaza : UNRWA
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) warned that Israel's blockade of Gaza, now in place for over 50 days, is causing a rapid depletion of essential humanitarian supplies - including food, fuel, medical aid, and childhood vaccines.
In its latest update on the situation in Gaza, the agency reported that its flour supplies completely run out, and just two days ago, it had only 250 food parcels left in stock.
UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the situation is dire, as children are starving, the sick are not receiving medical treatment, people are dying, stressing that the time has come to lift the restrictions - immediately.
The ongoing restrictions on aid and other supplies have driven the cost of basic necessities to unprecedented levels. According to a market monitoring analysis released this month by the World Food Programme (WFP), the blockade has severely weakened Gaza's already fragile economy, with massive price hikes for food and other essential goods.
WFP reported that prices have soared between 150% and 700% above pre-war levels-and in some cases, by as much as 1400% compared to prices during the temporary ceasefire. In April alone, prices were 50% higher than in March. Cooking gas, in particular, surged by 4000% compared to before the war, and by 600% since the February ceasefire.
UNRWA added that many families are resorting to unsafe and makeshift methods for cooking, using waste materials and firewood due to the lack of fuel.
During his daily press briefing in New York, Dujarric said that a UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) team - accompanied by Acting Humanitarian Coordinator Suzanna Tkalec - visited Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis. They also toured the main desalination plant in southern Gaza, which has been operating at just 15% capacity since early March due to power cuts imposed by Israel.
