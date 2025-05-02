403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
3 Palestinians, Including 2 Children, Martyred In Israeli Airstrike On Gaza City
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Three Palestinians, including two children, were martyred, and several others were injured Sunday morning in an Israeli airstrike targeting Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City, according to local sources.
WAFA News Agency, citing medical sources, said that two young girls and one adult were martyred, while others were injured when Israeli forces launched an airstrike on Al-Sikka Street in Al-Zaytoun neighborhood.
The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 2023 has so far resulted in at least 51,495 documented Palestinian fatalities, with over 117,524 others injured.
Thousands of victims are feared trapped under rubble, inaccessible to emergency and civil defense teams due to Israeli .
WAFA News Agency, citing medical sources, said that two young girls and one adult were martyred, while others were injured when Israeli forces launched an airstrike on Al-Sikka Street in Al-Zaytoun neighborhood.
The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 2023 has so far resulted in at least 51,495 documented Palestinian fatalities, with over 117,524 others injured.
Thousands of victims are feared trapped under rubble, inaccessible to emergency and civil defense teams due to Israeli .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment