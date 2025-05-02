403
'Prevent Humanitarian Catastrophe In Gaza'
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has urged the world to act to prevent the total collapse of critical life-saving support in Gaza, where Israeli strikes continue to kill civilians, including in shelters and health facilities.
"As the complete blockade of assistance essential for survival enters its ninth week, there must be concerted international efforts to stop this humanitarian catastrophe from reaching a new unseen level," Turk said.
He also warned that a reported Israeli plan to declare Rafah governorate as a new "humanitarian zone" would require Palestinians to move there to receive food and humanitarian aid. "Such a plan will almost certainly mean large parts of Gaza and those who cannot easily move, including people with disabilities, those who are sick or injured, and women supporting entire families, will be forced to go without food," Turk said.
Turk also condemned Israel's continued targeting of locations in Gaza where Palestinian civilians are sheltering.
"These incidents reflect the pattern we have seen during this escalation, of attacks that raise grave concerns of violations of the principles of distinction, proportionality and precautions. Each of these incidents must be fully investigated. Intentionally directing attacks against civilians not taking a direct part in hostilities would constitute a war crime," Turk stressed.
In a series of attacks carried out by the Israeli occupation forces on several areas in the Gaza Strip, 19 Palestinians were martyred Wednesday.
The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported that 12 Palestinians were martyred in the bombing of three homes in Al-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.
Additionally, three other Palestinians, including two girls, were martyred as a result of Israeli airstrikes on a house in Jabalia town in the northern Gaza Strip.
