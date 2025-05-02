403
Guzov Shines In Round 1 Of Qatar Karting Championship
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Rising star Aleksei Guzov opened the 2025 Qatar Karting Championship in style, securing victory in the 12-lap Grand Final at Lusail's 1.124 km track. Starting from the third row of the grid in the sixth spot, Guzov maintained a consistent pace, and crossed the line in 12:55.953 to win the opening round of the Championship the way to his win, Guzov also became the only driver to post a sub-four-minute lap, recording a fastest lap of 1:03.921 on lap five.
Danish Qureshi, the only other driver to post a sub-13-minute time in the race, kept pressuring Guzov throughout the final and eventually finished 3.036 seconds adrift. Local star Mohammed al-Thani completed the podium finishing further 1.947 seconds back at 13:00.936. Behind the leading trio, Yousef al-Sulaiti produced a spirited fight to finish in the fourth spot at +21.879 despite starting on last row of the grid. Al-Sulaiti earned his place in the Grand final by winning the Last Chance Race earlier.
In the 12-lap Last Chance Race saw Al-Sulaiti edge out Fahad al-Madeed by just 0.358 to win the race as well as the spot on the final grid. Al-Madeed earned the final spot on the Grand Final grid apart from his second place in the Last Chance Race, while Hamza Hashisho completed the podium after finishing 1.025 behind al-Sulaiti.
The second round of the Championship, organised by the Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation, will be held from May 12-13.
