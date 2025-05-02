403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
LIS Teams Up With IIT Madras
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Loyola International School (LIS) has partnered with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras in its School Connect Programme, for Classes XI and XII.
This initiative brings the expertise of IIT Madras, one of India's premier institutions, directly to students, offering them access to renowned faculty and industry experts, a statement said.
The programme, structured with recorded lectures, interactive sessions, and hands-on assignments, aims to provide a dynamic and flexible learning experience.
Students will have the opportunity to explore specialised courses in Data Science & AI, Electronic Systems, and Architecture & Design.
With plans to expand the course offerings in future batches, this collaboration reflects a growing emphasis on bridging academic learning with real-world application, the statement added.
This initiative brings the expertise of IIT Madras, one of India's premier institutions, directly to students, offering them access to renowned faculty and industry experts, a statement said.
The programme, structured with recorded lectures, interactive sessions, and hands-on assignments, aims to provide a dynamic and flexible learning experience.
Students will have the opportunity to explore specialised courses in Data Science & AI, Electronic Systems, and Architecture & Design.
With plans to expand the course offerings in future batches, this collaboration reflects a growing emphasis on bridging academic learning with real-world application, the statement added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment