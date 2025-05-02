403
Tamil Federation Hosts Felicitation Event
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Vetri Tamizhargal Federation organised an Iftar feast, felicitation ceremony, and discussion event to honour members of the Tamil community in the 2023-24 management committees of the Indian Cultural Centre (ICC), Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF) and Indian Sports Centre (ISC).
Representatives from more than 50 Tamil forums in Qatar participated. The first event began with a speech by A Muhammed Mukasin and Hasani Hasrath before the Iftar meal. Yafa Abdullah led the prayer for fasting, followed by the Iftar.
The second segment commenced with the Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu (Tamil Anthem) and the National Anthem. Shanmuga Pandian hosted the event.
Guru delivered the welcome address. Sakthivel Mahalingam elaborated on the federation's objectives and plans and co-ordinated the felicitation ceremony.
ICBF officials Ramaselvam, Sameer Ahmed, Manibharathi, Nirmala Guru, ICC officials Mohan Kumar, Ravindra Prasad, Sadiq Badsha, ISC officials Srinivasan, Kavitha Mahendran and prominent Tamil leaders Kuppan, Ismail Nagoor, Varadharajan, and Vijayan were presented with prized Tamil literary works Silappathikaram, Manimekalai, Seevaga Sindhamani, Valayapathi, and Kundalakesi. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Pandian.
