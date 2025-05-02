Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
KSQ Observes Qatar Environment Day

2025-05-02 04:17:02
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Karnataka Sangha Qatar (KSQ) observed Qatar Environment Day by organising a sapling plantation drive at the DCRW-QBEC Project Site in Al Wakra. KSQ president Ravi Shetty, advisory panel member Madhu HK, managing committee members, and employees from DCRW-QBEC, representing various nationalities, were present. Senior community leader and QBEC project director K S Prasad was honoured in recognition of his significant contributions. A special appreciation was extended to KSQ environmental secretary Shashidhara H B.

