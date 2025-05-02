403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
KSQ Observes Qatar Environment Day
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Karnataka Sangha Qatar (KSQ) observed Qatar Environment Day by organising a sapling plantation drive at the DCRW-QBEC Project Site in Al Wakra. KSQ president Ravi Shetty, advisory panel member Madhu HK, managing committee members, and employees from DCRW-QBEC, representing various nationalities, were present. Senior community leader and QBEC project director K S Prasad was honoured in recognition of his significant contributions. A special appreciation was extended to KSQ environmental secretary Shashidhara H B.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment