Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
BPS Takes Second Spot In 'Pi Day Math Competition'

BPS Takes Second Spot In 'Pi Day Math Competition'


2025-05-02 04:17:02
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Birla Public School (BPS) won second place in the 'Pi Day Math Competition 2025', organised by Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar, with participation from 89 teams.
The BPS team, with students from the senior secondary section – Shubham Tejas Mehta, Shivam Nirmalchandra Lokre, Abdul Hadi P, and Rena Susan Mathew – also won a cash award of QR8,000, a trophy and certificate of achievement. They were mentored by the Department of Mathematics head Shibu P S and his colleagues.

MENAFN02052025000067011011ID1109499636

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search