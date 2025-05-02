403
BPS Takes Second Spot In 'Pi Day Math Competition'
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Birla Public School (BPS) won second place in the 'Pi Day Math Competition 2025', organised by Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar, with participation from 89 teams.
The BPS team, with students from the senior secondary section – Shubham Tejas Mehta, Shivam Nirmalchandra Lokre, Abdul Hadi P, and Rena Susan Mathew – also won a cash award of QR8,000, a trophy and certificate of achievement. They were mentored by the Department of Mathematics head Shibu P S and his colleagues.
