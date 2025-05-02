403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kefaq Holds Blood Donation Camp
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The fifth blood donation camp organised by Kottarakkara Pravasi Association (Kefaq), under the theme 'Blood donation is a gift of life', in collaboration with Hamad Medical Corporation's Blood Donor Center, Aster Medical Centre, and Wellcare Group, saw around 150 people donate blood.
Kefaq president Biju K Philip, general secretary Bineesh Babu, treasurer Anil Kumar R, vice-president Biju P John, joint secretary Cibi Mathew, and conveners Benny Baby and Ancy Rajeev led the camp.
Managing committee members Jobin Panicker, Jojin Jacob, Ashish Mathew, Dipu Sathyaraj, Aneesh Thomas, Jalu Ambadiyil, Sharath Kumar, Shaji Karikkam, Tincy Joby, Rinju Alex, and Jacob Babu, along with various sub-committee members Sajeer Salamuddin, Suvi Sukumaran Nair, Anoop Thomas, Aneesh Pillai, Ajesh Sathyan, Vinod Pillai, Jijo Karikkam, Anil Chacko, Shaji Thankachan, Gopika Aneesh, Jincy Benny, Libo Ashish, Soju Philip, and Reji Lukose, extended their support.
Community leaders including Abraham K Joseph, Pradeep Pillai, Edwin Sebastian, K V Boban, and Anish George Mathew visited the blood donation camp.
Kefaq president Biju K Philip, general secretary Bineesh Babu, treasurer Anil Kumar R, vice-president Biju P John, joint secretary Cibi Mathew, and conveners Benny Baby and Ancy Rajeev led the camp.
Managing committee members Jobin Panicker, Jojin Jacob, Ashish Mathew, Dipu Sathyaraj, Aneesh Thomas, Jalu Ambadiyil, Sharath Kumar, Shaji Karikkam, Tincy Joby, Rinju Alex, and Jacob Babu, along with various sub-committee members Sajeer Salamuddin, Suvi Sukumaran Nair, Anoop Thomas, Aneesh Pillai, Ajesh Sathyan, Vinod Pillai, Jijo Karikkam, Anil Chacko, Shaji Thankachan, Gopika Aneesh, Jincy Benny, Libo Ashish, Soju Philip, and Reji Lukose, extended their support.
Community leaders including Abraham K Joseph, Pradeep Pillai, Edwin Sebastian, K V Boban, and Anish George Mathew visited the blood donation camp.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment