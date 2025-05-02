Anti-Drug Drive Organised

403
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Incas Pathanamthitta District Youth Wing organised an anti-drug campaign with the theme 'Say No To Drugs, Say Yes To Life'. Incas president Hyder Chungathara inaugurated the programme. Indian Cultural Centre (ICC) president A P Manikantan and Fr John Mathai delivered the keynote addresses. Sunny Samuel presided. K K Usman, Shantanu Deshpande, Basheer Tuvarikkal, K V Boban, Deepak C G, Manjusha S Sreejith, Shahana Ilyas, and Cinil George spoke in solidarity. Vibin K Baby recited the pledge. Liju Thomas welcomed the gathering and Cheril Philip proposed a vote of thanks.
