Leadership Seminar, Iftar Meet Held
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) District 116 Toastmasters organised a leadership seminar and Iftar meet. District logistics manager Mashood V C, director Sabeena M K, programme quality director Alarmel Mangai, Manzoor Moideen, Rajesh V C, Raghavan Menon, Thayalan K and club growth director Sherwin Olimpo spoke. Abdul Halir and Shabir Hameed managed the event.
