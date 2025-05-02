Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Poster Released For Eid Meet

Poster Released For Eid Meet


2025-05-02 04:17:02
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The poster for 'Noor al-Eid' Family Meet, an art and cultural gathering organised by the KMCC Qatar Manjeswaram Mandal Committee, was officially released by Muttom Mahmood Sahib. Mandal president Razak Kallatty, general secretary Nasser Greenland, treasurer Faisal Posot, co-officers Rahim Greenland and Ashraf Dharmanagar, along with various panchayat office-bearers including Fazal Mallankai, Siddique Manjeswaram and Irshad Bambrana, were present. The organisers stated that the gathering will be a celebration of Kerala's rich cultural heritage and a platform for fostering unity and friendship among expatriate families.

MENAFN02052025000067011011ID1109499632

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search