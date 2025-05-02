403
Poster Released For Eid Meet
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The poster for 'Noor al-Eid' Family Meet, an art and cultural gathering organised by the KMCC Qatar Manjeswaram Mandal Committee, was officially released by Muttom Mahmood Sahib. Mandal president Razak Kallatty, general secretary Nasser Greenland, treasurer Faisal Posot, co-officers Rahim Greenland and Ashraf Dharmanagar, along with various panchayat office-bearers including Fazal Mallankai, Siddique Manjeswaram and Irshad Bambrana, were present. The organisers stated that the gathering will be a celebration of Kerala's rich cultural heritage and a platform for fostering unity and friendship among expatriate families.
