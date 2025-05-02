403
Iftar Meals Distributed To Fishermen
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Billawas Qatar distributed Iftar meals to more than 150 Indian fishermen by visiting them at their accommodation. The initiative was supported by Malabar Gold and Diamonds. Billawas Qatar president Aparna Sharath as well as management and advisory committee members were present.
