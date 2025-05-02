403
Nicmar Alumni Meet Held
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Over 100 alumni of Nicmar University, Pune, India, had a reunion in Doha in the presence of vice chancellor Dr Sushma S Kulkarni, dean Dr Jonardan Koner, alumni relations head Dr Vandana Bhavsar, career services associate director Akhilesh Rathod, and assistant director Vijay Nishadkar. Voltas general manager Srinivas Murthy, Bilfinger operations manager Srinivas Gunturu, Assets Group IT head Soham Desai, Qatar Ministry of Education and Higher Education's engineering services operations manager Mohammad Adil Masood, and Voltas International Operations Business Group's project control manager Anup Barsagade were felicitated. Anuj Sharma, who co-ordinated the meet, also proposed a vote of thanks. Arun Jayakumar and Tanvi Parikh were the masters of ceremony.
