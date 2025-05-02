Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nicmar Alumni Meet Held

Nicmar Alumni Meet Held


2025-05-02 04:17:01
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Over 100 alumni of Nicmar University, Pune, India, had a reunion in Doha in the presence of vice chancellor Dr Sushma S Kulkarni, dean Dr Jonardan Koner, alumni relations head Dr Vandana Bhavsar, career services associate director Akhilesh Rathod, and assistant director Vijay Nishadkar. Voltas general manager Srinivas Murthy, Bilfinger operations manager Srinivas Gunturu, Assets Group IT head Soham Desai, Qatar Ministry of Education and Higher Education's engineering services operations manager Mohammad Adil Masood, and Voltas International Operations Business Group's project control manager Anup Barsagade were felicitated. Anuj Sharma, who co-ordinated the meet, also proposed a vote of thanks. Arun Jayakumar and Tanvi Parikh were the masters of ceremony.

MENAFN02052025000067011011ID1109499630

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search