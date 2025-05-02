Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
MES Wins Second Runner-Up In Ramadan Football


2025-05-02 04:17:01
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The boys' football team of MES Indian School won the second runner-up position in the School Olympic Programme - Ramadan Cup Football Competition competing against 32 teams from both public and private schools across Qatar. Principal Dr Hameeda Kadar congratulated the team and the coaches Binoy K K and Akbar Ali.

