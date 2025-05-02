403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MES Wins Second Runner-Up In Ramadan Football
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The boys' football team of MES Indian School won the second runner-up position in the School Olympic Programme - Ramadan Cup Football Competition competing against 32 teams from both public and private schools across Qatar. Principal Dr Hameeda Kadar congratulated the team and the coaches Binoy K K and Akbar Ali.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment