MES Observes Earth Hour
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In solidarity with the global movement, MES Indian School observed the Earth Hour on March 22, embracing the slogan 'Our Power, Our Planet'. The event aimed to raise awareness about energy conservation and the urgent need to combat climate change. As a part of the observance the school turned off all its non-essential lights for an hour. The students lit eco-friendly candles, symbolising hope and collective action for a greener future. Principal Dr Hameeda Kadar stressed that through the initiative, MES Indian School has reaffirmed its dedication to environmental awareness, aligning with Qatar National Vision 2030 in fostering sustainable practices within the community. Jency George and Pushyami Racherla of the Campus Care Force guided the event.
