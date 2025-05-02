403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
QF Educators Stress Growth And Innovation In Learning
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Educators and leaders from Tariq Bin Ziad School (TBZ), under Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education, emphasise that education is more than knowledge transfer, it is a continuous journey of growth and innovation that shapes minds, instils values, and builds lifelong skills.
TBZ blends national identity with a forward-thinking approach to innovation, offering students a holistic learning experience that fosters critical thinking, creativity, and global awareness, while staying rooted in their cultural heritage.
Dr Maha al-Rumaihi, director, TBZ said:“When educators teach with enthusiasm and dedication, their energy naturally transfers to students, fostering greater engagement and a deeper understanding of the subject.”
Since the school's opening in 2019, TBZ has remained committed to creating a dynamic and positive learning environment, one built on happiness, respect, and a spirit of collaboration.
Asmaa Alberaidi, national curriculum co-ordinator at TBZ, views education as more than just a profession, it is a sacred mission and a noble calling. Abdulaziz Ali Yahia, social worker at TBZ, emphasises that education is the cornerstone of Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to build a knowledge-based, progressive society.
Roudha al-Nassr, art teacher at TBZ, believes education is a mutual learning experience. She emphasises the balance between creativity and discipline, ensuring students develop their skills into practical tools that shape their future.
TBZ blends national identity with a forward-thinking approach to innovation, offering students a holistic learning experience that fosters critical thinking, creativity, and global awareness, while staying rooted in their cultural heritage.
Dr Maha al-Rumaihi, director, TBZ said:“When educators teach with enthusiasm and dedication, their energy naturally transfers to students, fostering greater engagement and a deeper understanding of the subject.”
Since the school's opening in 2019, TBZ has remained committed to creating a dynamic and positive learning environment, one built on happiness, respect, and a spirit of collaboration.
Asmaa Alberaidi, national curriculum co-ordinator at TBZ, views education as more than just a profession, it is a sacred mission and a noble calling. Abdulaziz Ali Yahia, social worker at TBZ, emphasises that education is the cornerstone of Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to build a knowledge-based, progressive society.
Roudha al-Nassr, art teacher at TBZ, believes education is a mutual learning experience. She emphasises the balance between creativity and discipline, ensuring students develop their skills into practical tools that shape their future.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment