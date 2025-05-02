403
KSQ Bids Farewell To Longtime Qatar Residents
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Karnataka Sangha Qatar (KSQ) organised a farewell event in honour of Narayan Rao and Shobha Rao, who are leaving Qatar to settle in India after 28 years.
Rao, formerly with Qatar Electricity & Water Co., has served KSQ and many other associations, utilising his expertise in auditing and financial statement preparation - a key requirement under the Indian Cultural Centre (ICC) and the embassy of India.
The event commenced with an opening note by general secretary Kumar Swamy, followed by environmental and logistics secretary Shashidhar H B leading the proceedings, beginning with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp.
KSQ president Ravi Shetty expressed his gratitude for Rao's dedicated service. Former president Madhu H K lauded Rao's contributions across various sectors, highlighting the support of Shobha Rao and their children's academic excellence.
In his address, Rao thanked KSQ and shared words of wisdom for leading a peaceful and fulfilling life. Shobha Rao also reflected on her fruitful association with KSQ and well-wishers.
Arun Kumar, V S Mannangi, and Subramanya Hebbagelu offered felicitations. ICC official Sandeep Reddy and many well-wishers from KSQ also spoke. Vice president Ramesha K S proposed a vote of thanks.
