Annual Book Donation, Exchange Drive Held

2025-05-02 04:17:00
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Kerala Women's Initiative Qatar (Kwiq), in collaboration with the Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF), hosted the eighth season of Pusthakmela - an annual book donation and free exchange drive supporting parents and students of CBSE-affiliated Indian schools from Grade 4-12.
Indian ambassador Vipul inaugurated the event. ICBF president Shanavas Bava, Indian Cultural Centre president A P Manikantan, Indian Sports Centre president E P Abdurahman, Indian Business and Professionals Council president Thaha Mohammed, Kwiq patron Zareena Ahad and other dignitaries were present.
Kwiq president Anju Menon said more than 2,500 people visited the fair, which embodies the spirit of sustainability and community support, helping families reduce textbook costs through responsible resource circulation true to its 'Reduce, Reuse, Recycle' theme. A highlight this year was a one-year scholarship secured by Kwiq through a sponsor, covering school uniform and book expenses for a deserving parent.

