CES 2025 Highlights: The Convergence Of Smart Glasses And AI Technologies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CES 2025 highlights the fusion of smart glasses and AI, spotlighting Chinese AR glasses pioneers. As AR manufacturers leverage their hardware prowess, the challenge is integrating AI for impactful applications. This report explores China's AR+AI glasses innovation, future trends, and leading brands.

Dublin, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China's AR+AI Smart Glasses: Current Landscape and Future Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Insights from CES 2025 indicate a significant convergence between smart glasses and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. In this evolving landscape, established augmented reality (AR) glasses manufacturers warrant the most attention, given their existing hardware development expertise and market-proven product quality.

The critical challenge now lies in integrating AI capabilities and delivering compelling applications. Among AR glasses, Chinese brands have demonstrated the most advanced development.

This report focuses on China's AR glasses sector, analyzing the current state of AR+AI smart glasses and the future direction of key brands and products.

Key Topics Covered:

Smart Glasses Development Trends: The AI Convergence



Accelerating Smart Glasses Innovation Through AI Enhancing Device Processing Capabilities with Large Language Models (LLMs)

Market Landscape: Leading AR Smart Glasses Brands in China



RayNeo: Combining On-Device and Cloud Processing for Faster AI Responses

Rokid: Elevating Human-Machine Interaction for an Immersive AI-Driven Experience

INMO: Advancing AR+AI Smart Glasses with High-Resolution Displays

XREAL: Targeting 2027 for AI Glasses Market Entry China's Development Path: Advancing AI with AR as the Foundation

Trends in China's AR+AI Smart Glasses Evolution



Continued Investment in AR to Develop Lighter, Brighter Full-Color Displays

Expanding AI-Powered Applications to Adapt to Diverse User Needs

Potential Expansion of Chinese AR Glasses Brands' Partnerships with Global Tech Giants Hybrid Cloud-Edge Computing for Faster, Seamless AI Glasses Performance

List of Tables



Comparison of Voice Assistants and AI Glasses with LLMs

Specifications of RayNeo X3 Pro

Specifications of Rokid Glasses Specifications of INMO Air 3

Company Coverage:



Alibaba

Apple

DeepSeek

Epic Games

EssilorLuxottica

Google

Hisense Visual Technology

INMO

Longcheer Technology

Meta

North Ocean Photonics

OpenAI

Qualcomm

Ray-Ban

RayNeo

Rokid

TCL Electronics

XREAL Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical and Electrical

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900