CES 2025 Highlights: The Convergence Of Smart Glasses And AI Technologies

Dublin, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China's AR+AI Smart Glasses: Current Landscape and Future Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Insights from CES 2025 indicate a significant convergence between smart glasses and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. In this evolving landscape, established augmented reality (AR) glasses manufacturers warrant the most attention, given their existing hardware development expertise and market-proven product quality.
The critical challenge now lies in integrating AI capabilities and delivering compelling applications. Among AR glasses, Chinese brands have demonstrated the most advanced development.
This report focuses on China's AR glasses sector, analyzing the current state of AR+AI smart glasses and the future direction of key brands and products.
Key Topics Covered:
Smart Glasses Development Trends: The AI Convergence
- Accelerating Smart Glasses Innovation Through AI Enhancing Device Processing Capabilities with Large Language Models (LLMs)
Market Landscape: Leading AR Smart Glasses Brands in China
- RayNeo: Combining On-Device and Cloud Processing for Faster AI Responses Rokid: Elevating Human-Machine Interaction for an Immersive AI-Driven Experience INMO: Advancing AR+AI Smart Glasses with High-Resolution Displays XREAL: Targeting 2027 for AI Glasses Market Entry China's Development Path: Advancing AI with AR as the Foundation
Trends in China's AR+AI Smart Glasses Evolution
- Continued Investment in AR to Develop Lighter, Brighter Full-Color Displays Expanding AI-Powered Applications to Adapt to Diverse User Needs Potential Expansion of Chinese AR Glasses Brands' Partnerships with Global Tech Giants Hybrid Cloud-Edge Computing for Faster, Seamless AI Glasses Performance
List of Tables
- Comparison of Voice Assistants and AI Glasses with LLMs Specifications of RayNeo X3 Pro Specifications of Rokid Glasses Specifications of INMO Air 3
Company Coverage:
- Alibaba Apple DeepSeek Epic Games EssilorLuxottica Google Hisense Visual Technology INMO Longcheer Technology Meta North Ocean Photonics OpenAI Qualcomm Ray-Ban RayNeo Rokid TCL Electronics XREAL Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical and Electrical
