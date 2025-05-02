USA Protective Coatings Report, 2025 Edition | Volume, Value, And Technology Trends Analyzed

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the U.S.A.'s top protective coatings markets and gain insights into market shares, segments, and pricing trends. With forecasts from 2024 to 2029, the report offers volume, value, and consumption estimates, supported by interviews and research. Discover key technologies and end-use applications.

This comprehensive report delves into the U.S. protective coatings market, presenting detailed data including market shares, product segments, and pricing trends. The study evaluates consumption estimates by volume and value, employing 2024 as the baseline year and extending forecasts to 2029.

Data within this report has been gathered through comprehensive interviews with key market players in the U.S., reinforced by exhaustive secondary research and insights from a proprietary global paints and coatings market database. It provides a robust analysis of market volumes in metric tonnes from 2011 to 2029, offering pricing and market valuations in EUR, USD, and local currency for the years 2023 and 2024.

Market share analyses present insights into company standings by volume for 2023 and 2024. The report categorizes products by technology, including Water-Based Technologies such as Pure Acrylics, Alkyds, Epoxies, Polyesters, and Polyurethanes. It further examines Solvent-Based Technologies, also covering Pure Acrylics, Alkyds, Epoxies, Polyesters, Polyurethanes, and Vinyls, among others.

Powder Technologies are examined, including sections on Pure Acrylics, Epoxies, Polyesters, and Polyurethanes. Key end-use sectors such as Civil Engineering, Industrial, Machinery, Power Generation, and Shipping Containers are thoroughly assessed. Special focus is given to protective applications, differentiating between On-Shore and Off-Shore types. The types of coatings discussed include Anti-corrosive, Intumescent, and Protective Layer varieties.

Detailed analysis extends to Functional Layers, covering E-Coats, Primer/Intermediate, and Topcoats. The report provides a significant breakdown of market value by chemistry, technology, end-use, and type for the years 2023 and 2024, thus offering a holistic view of industry trends and future dynamics.

As the industry evolves, knowledge of these trends and insights into market dynamics become imperative for companies seeking to maintain competitive advantages. Explore how leading companies are positioned within the U.S. market, and gain strategic insights into emerging technology and chemistry segments that are reshaping the landscape of protective coatings.

Key Topics Covered:

US Coatings Background



US - Background - Overview

Key Figures

Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

Imp/Exp: SB Polyesters

Imp/Exp: SB Acrylics & Vinyls

Imp/Exp: SB Polymers

Imp/Exp: WB Acrylics & Vinyls

Imp/Exp: WB Polymers Imp/Exp: Other Paints & Varnishes

Foreword - Protective Coatings

US - Protective Coatings Overview and Distribution

US Protective Coatings Product Section



US - Market Overview

Historical Trends and Forecasts: Prot. Coatings

Prices and Market Values

Prices and Market Values by Application System

Prices and Market Values by Resin Type

Detailed Prices: Water Based

Detailed Prices: Solvent Based

Detailed Prices: Powder

Prices and Market Values by End Use

Prices and Market Values by Paint Type

End Use: Historical and Forecasts

Application System: Historical and Forecasts

Resin Type: Historical and Forecasts

Water Based: Historical and Forecasts

Solvent Based: Historical and Forecasts

Powder: Historical and Forecasts

On-Shore/Off-Shore: Historical and Forecasts

Paint Type: Historical and Forecasts

Market Shares: Protective Coatings Distribution: Protective Coatings

