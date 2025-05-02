Influenza (Vaccines & Therapeutics) Market Report 2025: Public-Private Partnerships And Vaccine Innovation Fuel $12.4 Billion Industry Growth

The influenza market is driven by global health initiatives, seasonal outbreaks of flu, and the need for preventive healthcare, leading to a steady demand for vaccines and antiviral treatments. Government immunization programs, increasing awareness, and ongoing R&D investments in vaccine innovation and pandemic preparedness are major market growth factors.

Advancements in vaccine technology, such as recombinant and cell-based formulations, have improved the effectiveness and availability of vaccine agents. Public-private partnerships, strategic collaborations, and global surveillance systems, including WHO and CDC initiatives, support the widespread vaccination efforts. An aging population and a rising number of chronic diseases further drive the need for vaccines. The market also benefits from enhanced distribution networks, regulatory incentives for quicker vaccine approvals, and emerging universal vaccine developments that target multiple strains of the virus.

The COVID-19 pandemic heightened public awareness of vaccination, reinforcing demand for flu vaccines as a preventive measure. Investments in antiviral drug development, such as next-generation treatments and novel mechanisms like baloxavir marboxil, expand treatment options. Quadrivalent and high-dose vaccines offer diverse demographic needs, while digital platforms aid vaccine monitoring and distribution. A robust government backing, ongoing research and development, and constantly evolving vaccine formulations contribute to long-term market expansion and resilience against influenza hazards.

Influenza Regional Market Analysis

North America holds a leading 44.5% share of the global influenza market in 2024, thanks to increased awareness, advanced healthcare systems, and robust government backing for vaccination initiatives. The region's growth is also driven by rapid vaccine development, digital platforms for tracking vaccinations, and strategic partnerships within the pharmaceutical industry.

In contrast, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market, projected to grow at a 6% CAGR from 2024 to 2030, fueled by increasing healthcare investments, rising flu cases, and expanded vaccination programs in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asia. Government policies, domestic vaccine manufacturing, and increased awareness are contributing to market growth. The region's large population and increased transmission rates drive demand, while technology transfer collaborations and innovative treatment options further enhance the market.

Influenza Market Analysis by Product

The influenza vaccines segment leads the market with an estimated 88.2% share in 2024 and is also the fastest-growing segment, anticipated to record a 4.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2030, driven by increasing immunization campaigns, governmental support, and endorsements from global health organizations such as WHO and CDC. The global vaccines volume market is estimated at 847.2 million doses in 2024, driven by the growth of immunization programs, increased flu awareness, improved access in developing regions, and government-led vaccination efforts.

A rise in seasonal flu outbreaks, preparations for pandemics, and innovations in mRNA and recombinant vaccine sciences also enhance market demand. Furthermore, the growing elderly populations at higher risk contribute to market expansion. Conversely, the therapeutics segment grows slowly due to high vaccination rates, though advancements in antiviral drugs continue to address breakthrough infections.

Influenza Vaccines Market by Type

The quadrivalent segment dominated the influenza vaccine market in 2024, accounting for 79.3% of the share, and exhibited the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2030, fueled by greater efficacy, broader protection against two strains each of influenza A and B, and a growing preference among healthcare providers. The growth is also supported by increasing product approvals, ambitious immunization goals, and growing adoption rates in developed and developing regions. Their presence in hospitals and clinics, cost-effective nature, and increasing public awareness have driven demand. Furthermore, the development of pipeline candidates and ongoing innovations contribute to their market growth.

On the other hand, trivalent vaccines are growing slowly due to their restricted coverage as the industry progressively shifts toward quadrivalent formulations to adapt to the changing patterns of the influenza virus.

Influenza Therapeutics Market by Drug Type

In 2024, the oseltamivir phosphate segment led the market with a 47.4% share thanks to its strong effectiveness, broad activity against influenza A & B, and broad availability. As a neuraminidase inhibitor, it blocks viral replication, which reduces symptom severity and duration when taken early. The medication is primarily recommended for treatment and prevention, which enhances its market leadership. Continued research and development efforts focused on new formulations further drive this market growth.

Conversely, baloxavir marboxil is the fastest-growing segment, projected to record a CAGR of 5% during the analysis period 2024-2030, attributed to its single-dose administration, enhanced patient compliance, and efficacy against drug-resistant influenza strains. Its capacity to inhibit viral replication early on makes it a compelling option compared to traditional multi-dose treatments.

Influenza Market Analysis by Age Group

In 2024, the adult segment is the largest in the influenza market by age group, with a 66.7% share, propelled by elevated vaccination rates among seniors and individuals with chronic illnesses. Government vaccination programs and large-scale procurement by PAHO, UNICEF, and GAVI have improved coverage, reducing influenza-related hospitalizations and fatalities. Prioritizing adult vaccination has become essential to safeguard high-risk groups.

On the contrary, the pediatric segment is experiencing the fastest growth, with a projected 5% CAGR from 2024 to 2030, driven by boosted childhood immunization programs and the introduction of needle-free nasal spray vaccines. Increasing rates of influenza infections among children, population growth in emerging markets, and broadened vaccine age indications further fuel the expansion of the pediatric segment. Strategies by the WHO and CDC to ensure global vaccination for all children also play a significant role in this growth.

Influenza Market Analysis by Route of Administration

The injection segment is the largest market, holding an estimated share of 85.4% in the influenza market in 2024. Injectables are preferred in national immunization initiatives due to their robust immune response, consistent production standards, and extensive clinical efficacy and safety data. Their broad availability, comprehensive product range, and recent approvals contribute to the ongoing market expansion. Injectable vaccines generate stronger and longer-lasting antibody responses than nasal sprays, making them the preferred option for healthcare professionals and insurers.

In contrast, the nasal spray segment is experiencing the fastest growth, with an anticipated CAGR of 6.9% until 2030, spurred by ease of administration, adaptability for personal use, and enhanced adherence, especially in children and those who fear needles. Continued research into intranasal vaccines, which have the potential to generate both systemic and mucosal immunity, further supports their increasing acceptance.

Influenza Market Analysis by Technology

The influenza market is primarily led by egg-based manufacturing, which commands a 62.5% market share in 2024, thanks to its established infrastructure and capacity for large-scale production. Even with hurdles such as extended production times and concerns regarding egg allergies, ongoing innovations are aimed at enhancing efficiency and output.

On the other hand, recombinant DNA technology is experiencing the fastest growth, with a 7% CAGR over 2024-2030, as it removes the reliance on eggs, allowing for quicker vaccine development and responsiveness to new strains. Additionally, cell-based manufacturing is growing due to its ability to scale and lower the risk of antigenic drift, making it an appealing alternative to conventional methods.

Influenza Market Analysis by Distribution Channel

Hospital and retail pharmacies dominate the influenza market with a 51.8% share in 2024, acting as key access points for vaccines and treatments. Their leadership is supported by elevated hospitalization rates, increasing flu-related admissions, and the widespread availability of vaccines in smaller healthcare facilities. The growth of in-hospital pharmacies and the rising trend of over-the-counter drug use also contribute significantly to market expansion.

In contrast, government suppliers represent the fastest-growing distribution channel, showing a 5.9% CAGR through 2030, driven by large-scale vaccine purchases for national immunization initiatives and pandemic readiness. Additionally, collaborations between public and private sectors, along with global health organizations, are enhancing the availability of affordable vaccines in underserved areas, further promoting the growth of this segment.

Influenza Market Report Scope

This global report on Influenza analyzes the market based on product, subtype, age group, route of administration, technology, and distribution channel for the period 2021-2030 with projections from 2025 to 2030 in terms of value in US$. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.

Key Metrics



Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2025-2030

Units: Value market in US$

Companies Mentioned: 20+



Abbott Laboratories, Inc.



AstraZeneca plc



BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



CSL Seqirus



Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited



Emergent BioSolutions Inc.



F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG



GSK plc



Hualan Biological Vaccine Inc.



Instituto Butantan



Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation



NATCO Pharma Limited.



Novavax, Inc.



Pfizer Inc.



Sanofi SA



Shanghai Institute of Biological Products Co. Ltd.



Shionogi & Co. Ltd.



Sinovac Biotech Ltd.



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Viatris Inc.

Influenza Market by Geographic Region



North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America) Rest of World

Influenza Market by Product



Vaccines

Quadrivalent

Trivalent

Therapeutics

Oseltamivir Phosphate

Zanamivir

Peramivir

Baloxavir Marboxil Others (Including Amantadine, Rimantadine, and Emerging Drugs)

Influenza Market by Age Group



Pediatrics Adults

Influenza Market by Route of Administration



Injection

Oral Nasal Spray

Influenza Market by Technology



Egg-based Manufacturing

Cell-based Manufacturing Recombinant DNA Technology

Influenza Market by Distribution Channel



Hospital & Retail Pharmacies

Government Suppliers Other Distribution Channels (Including Online Pharmacies, Private Clinics, Specialty Healthcare Centers, and others)

Key Attributes