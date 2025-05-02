Cloudlinux Names Aleksandra Mitroshkina As Vice President Of Marketing For Imunify Security And Cloudlinux OS Brands

CloudLinux

CloudLinux strengthens its executive leadership team with the addition of experienced product marketing leader

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CloudLinux , the company behind secure and scalable operating systems for hosting and enterprise Linux, today announced the appointment of Aleksandra Mitroshkina as vice president of marketing. Mitroshkina brings over a decade of experience in product marketing, sales enablement, and go-to-market leadership across open-source and enterprise software ecosystems.Mitroshkina joins CloudLinux with a mission to further develop and scale the company's marketing operations and accelerate the adoption of its hosting products and services. Her unique blend of strategic vision, deep understanding of developer and enterprise buyer personas, and proven ability to translate technical innovation into business impact makes her an ideal fit for the role.She previously served as head of global enterprise marketing at CloudLinux, where she led initiatives to position the company's solutions for enterprise adoption. Notably, she spearheaded the successful launch of the TuxCare brand - now a leading name in enterprise Linux security and lifecycle support. In addition to her work at CloudLinux and TuxCare, Mitroshkina contributed her marketing leadership to organizations such as Percona and AlmaLinux OS Foundation, driving go-to-market strategies, product launches, and enablement programs that consistently translate into measurable business outcomes.Throughout her career, Mitroshkina has helped build and execute go-to-market strategies for open-source and proprietary products alike, working cross-functionally with product, sales and customer success teams to drive revenue growth and product adoption. She is also the author of the course“Sales Confidence: Ways to Measure and Improve It” - a resource that enables marketing professionals to better support their sales teams and close larger, faster deals.“Aleksandra's approach to product marketing and enablement stands out,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at CloudLinux.“She understands what it takes to connect with both technical software users and decision-makers, and her work consistently drives measurable business results. We're excited to have her lead our marketing efforts for Imunify and CloudLinux OS brands as we continue to scale.”In her new role, Mitroshkina will focus on evolving CloudLinux's positioning in the hosting space, enabling stronger collaboration between marketing and go-to-market functions, as well as creating a marketing engine that reflects the needs of today's modern infrastructure buyers. A special emphasis will be placed on enhancing the CloudLinux partner program.“It's an exciting time to return to CloudLinux,” Mitroshkina said.“There's a huge opportunity ahead to deepen our relationships with partners while also building meaningful solutions for website owners who want their websites to be stable, secure, and high-performing. With top talent, proven technology, and deep roots in open source, CloudLinux is uniquely positioned to lead in the evolving hosting market. I look forward to helping drive the next chapter of growth.”For more information, visit .

