Reem Hospital Patient Covers 2 KM Hours After Hip Replacement

In a defining leap for orthopedic innovation, Reem Hospital has ushered in a new standard of hip replacement care-combining cutting-edge technology, intelligent surgical planning, and rapid rehabilitation protocols to transform the patient experience.

Under the skilled hands of renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Raafat Halaby, a 61-year-old patient named Mr Colen-once immobilized by over seven months of unrelenting hip pain-was walking pain-free and unassisted just three days after surgery. No crutches. No walker. Just full mobility and freedom.

From chronic discomfort to walking two kilometers the day after surgery, Colen's recovery shattered conventional timelines and redefined what is medically possible.

At the core of this breakthrough is Reem Hospital's adoption of precision-based orthopedic technology -including Advanced surgical planning , real-time 3D navigation , and minimally invasive, muscle-sparing techniques that accelerate tissue healing and reduce post-op complications.

“It felt surreal,” said Colen.“The pain that had defined my life for over 7 months was gone. I could walk freely again. No crutches, no support, no fear-just freedom. I'm incredibly grateful to Dr. Raafat and every member of the team at Reem Hospital who helped me get my life back.”

Dr. Raafat's approach leverages enhanced visualization systems and advanced orthopedic surgical techniques to deliver hyper-precise implant placement, while preserving surrounding muscles and tendons-allowing the body to recover not in weeks, but in days.

“It's no longer just about performing a successful surgery,” said Dr. Raafat.“It's about enhancing every stage of the journey-from diagnostics and planning to post-operative care-with technologies that align with the patient's goals and lifestyle. Colen's recovery is a powerful example of what happens when surgical excellence meets intelligent innovation.”

Yet the success story doesn't end in the operating room. It is a reflection of a seamless, multidisciplinary ecosystem -from pre-operative assessments and precision surgery to Advanced physiotherapy programs and round-the-clock nursing support.

Dr. Nagib Atallah Yurdi , Head of Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Reem Hospital, emphasized the strategic direction:

“What we're building at Reem Hospital is more than a center of excellence-it's a smart orthopedic hub. We are integrating cutting edge technology, AI, and minimally invasive systems to achieve outcomes once thought impossible. Colen's case is not an exception; it's the future of hip replacement, delivered today.”

Reem Hospital's orthopedic program is rapidly emerging as a regional benchmark-combining customized surgical mapping , predictive analytics , and virtual rehabilitation tools to help patients achieve better outcomes, faster recoveries, and higher satisfaction rates.

“Walking without support just three days after a total hip replacement was something I didn't think was possible,” said Colen.“But now, I feel like I have a second chance at living fully. I'll never forget what Reem Hospital gave me.”

This milestone not only sets a new precedent for the hospital-it signals a paradigm shift in how orthopedic surgery is approached in the Middle East. For patients, it offers renewed hope. For the industry, it's a wake-up call: the future of orthopedics is here, and it's intelligent, efficient, and life-changing.

About Reem Hospital:

Reem Hospital stands as a beacon of advanced healthcare on Reem Island in Abu Dhabi, with a capacity of 200+ beds. The hospital is a fit-for-purpose, multi-specialty healthcare facility focused on delivering the best service in line with international best practices. Reem Hospital provides innovative, value-based healthcare covering outpatient, inpatient, and post-acute care services, supported by state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment. By onboarding best-in-class doctors and integrating advanced technologies and AI tracking systems, Reem Hospital aims to provide access to world-class healthcare services in Abu Dhabi.

Permalink