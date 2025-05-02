Rimini Street Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Financial And Operating Results
|
RIMINI STREET, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
ASSETS
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
122,574
|
|
|
$
|
88,792
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
1,203
|
|
|
|
430
|
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $762 and $653, respectively
|
|
74,362
|
|
|
|
130,784
|
|
Deferred contract costs, current
|
|
16,596
|
|
|
|
17,076
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
|
20,422
|
|
|
|
19,194
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
235,157
|
|
|
|
256,276
|
|
Long-term assets:
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $21,898 and $21,305, respectively
|
|
9,585
|
|
|
|
9,891
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
7,004
|
|
|
|
7,161
|
|
Deferred contract costs, noncurrent
|
|
20,534
|
|
|
|
22,084
|
|
Deposits and other
|
|
4,631
|
|
|
|
5,068
|
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
|
66,119
|
|
|
|
68,583
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
343,030
|
|
|
$
|
369,063
|
|
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Current maturities of long-term debt
|
$
|
3,093
|
|
|
$
|
3,093
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
4,815
|
|
|
|
5,275
|
|
Accrued compensation, benefits and commissions
|
|
28,127
|
|
|
|
33,586
|
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
|
20,520
|
|
|
|
20,688
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, current
|
|
3,869
|
|
|
|
3,967
|
|
Deferred revenue, current
|
|
234,806
|
|
|
|
257,983
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
295,230
|
|
|
|
324,592
|
|
Long-term liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt, net of current maturities
|
|
81,412
|
|
|
|
82,187
|
|
Deferred revenue, noncurrent
|
|
21,617
|
|
|
|
23,214
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
|
|
6,842
|
|
|
|
7,064
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
1,625
|
|
|
|
1,451
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
406,726
|
|
|
|
438,508
|
|
Stockholders' deficit:
|
|
|
|
Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value per share. Authorized 99,820 shares (excluding 180 shares of Series A Preferred Stock); no other series has been designated
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Common Stock, $0.0001 par value. Authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 91,351 and 91,120 shares, respectively
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
180,241
|
|
|
|
177,533
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(7,698
|
)
|
|
|
(7,389
|
)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(235,132
|
)
|
|
|
(238,482
|
)
|
Treasury stock
|
|
(1,116
|
)
|
|
|
(1,116
|
)
|
Total stockholders' deficit
|
|
(63,696
|
)
|
|
|
(69,445
|
)
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|
$
|
343,030
|
|
|
$
|
369,063
|
|
RIMINI STREET, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Revenue
|
$
|
104,204
|
|
|
$
|
106,745
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
40,670
|
|
|
|
42,914
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
63,534
|
|
|
|
63,831
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
34,255
|
|
|
|
39,141
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
17,531
|
|
|
|
18,401
|
|
Reorganization costs
|
|
462
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Litigation costs and related recoveries:
|
|
|
|
Professional fees and other costs of litigation
|
|
1,925
|
|
|
|
2,926
|
|
Litigation costs and related recoveries, net
|
|
1,925
|
|
|
|
2,926
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
54,173
|
|
|
|
60,468
|
|
Operating income
|
|
9,361
|
|
|
|
3,363
|
|
Non-operating income and (expenses):
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(1,675
|
)
|
|
|
(1,341
|
)
|
Other income (expenses), net
|
|
(77
|
)
|
|
|
964
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
7,609
|
|
|
|
2,986
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
(4,259
|
)
|
|
|
(1,669
|
)
|
Net income
|
$
|
3,350
|
|
|
$
|
1,317
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
Weighted average number of shares of Common Stock outstanding:
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
91,240
|
|
|
|
89,754
|
|
Diluted
|
|
93,320
|
|
|
|
90,560
|
|
RIMINI STREET, INC.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(In thousands)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Non-GAAP operating income reconciliation:
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
$
|
9,361
|
|
|
$
|
3,363
|
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
Litigation costs and related recoveries, net
|
|
1,925
|
|
|
|
2,926
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
2,702
|
|
|
|
2,558
|
|
Reorganization costs
|
|
462
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
$
|
14,450
|
|
|
$
|
8,847
|
|
Non-GAAP net income reconciliation:
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
3,350
|
|
|
$
|
1,317
|
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
Litigation costs and related recoveries, net
|
|
1,925
|
|
|
|
2,926
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
2,702
|
|
|
|
2,558
|
|
Reorganization costs
|
|
462
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$
|
8,439
|
|
|
$
|
6,801
|
|
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation:
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
3,350
|
|
|
$
|
1,317
|
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
1,675
|
|
|
|
1,341
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
4,259
|
|
|
|
1,669
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
930
|
|
|
|
873
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
10,214
|
|
|
|
5,200
|
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
Litigation costs and related recoveries, net
|
|
1,925
|
|
|
|
2,926
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
2,702
|
|
|
|
2,558
|
|
Reorganization costs
|
|
462
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
15,303
|
|
|
$
|
10,684
|
|
Calculated Billings:
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
$
|
104,204
|
|
|
$
|
106,745
|
|
Deferred revenue, current and noncurrent, end of the period
|
|
256,423
|
|
|
|
254,306
|
|
Deferred revenue, current and noncurrent, beginning of the period
|
|
281,197
|
|
|
|
286,974
|
|
Change in deferred revenue
|
|
(24,774
|
)
|
|
|
(32,668
|
)
|
Calculated billings
|
$
|
79,430
|
|
|
$
|
74,077
|
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Certain Key Metrics
To provide investors and others with additional information regarding Rimini Street's results, we have disclosed the following non-GAAP financial measures and certain key metrics. We have described below Active Clients, Annualized Recurring Revenue and Revenue Retention Rate, each of which is a key operational metric for our business. In addition, we have disclosed the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Billings. Rimini Street has provided in the tables above a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this earnings release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Due to a valuation allowance for our deferred tax assets, there were no tax effects associated with any of our non-GAAP adjustments. These non-GAAP financial measures are also described below.
The primary purpose of using non-GAAP measures is to provide supplemental information that management believes may prove useful to investors and to enable investors to evaluate our results in the same way management does. We also present the non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they assist investors in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis, as well as comparing our results against the results of other companies, by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Specifically, management uses these non-GAAP measures as measures of operating performance; to prepare our annual operating budget; to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business; to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies; to provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance; to facilitate a comparison of our results with those of other companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results; and in communications with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. Investors should be aware however, that not all companies define these non-GAAP measures consistently.
Billings represents the change in deferred revenue for the current period plus revenue for the current period.
Active Client is a distinct entity that purchases our services to support a specific product, including a company, an educational or government institution, or a business unit of a company. For example, we count as two separate active clients when support for two different products is being provided to the same entity. We believe that our ability to expand our active clients is an indicator of the growth of our business, the success of our sales and marketing activities, and the value that our services bring to our clients.
Annualized Recurring Revenue is the amount of subscription revenue recognized during a fiscal quarter and multiplied by four. This gives us an indication of the revenue that can be earned in the following 12-month period from our existing client base assuming no cancellations or price changes occur during that period. Subscription revenue excludes any non-recurring revenue, which has been insignificant to date.
Revenue Retention Rate is the actual subscription revenue (dollar-based) recognized over a 12-month period from customers that were clients on the day prior to the start of such 12-month period, divided by our Annualized Recurring Revenue as of the day prior to the start of the 12-month period.
Non-GAAP Operating Income is operating income (loss) adjusted to exclude: litigation costs and related recoveries, net, stock-based compensation expense and reorganization costs. The exclusions are discussed in further detail below.
Non-GAAP Net Income is net income (loss) adjusted to exclude: litigation costs and related recoveries, net, stock-based compensation expense and reorganization costs. These exclusions are discussed in further detail below.
Specifically, management is excluding the following items from its non-GAAP financial measures, as applicable, for the periods presented:
Litigation Costs and Related Recoveries, Net: Litigation costs and the associated insurance and appeal recoveries relate to outside costs of litigation activities. These costs and recoveries reflect the ongoing litigation we are involved with, and do not relate to the day-to-day operations or our core business of serving our clients.
Stock-Based Compensation Expense: Our compensation strategy includes the use of stock-based compensation to attract and retain employees. This strategy is principally aimed at aligning the employee interests with those of our stockholders and to achieve long-term employee retention. As a result, stock-based compensation expense varies for reasons that are generally unrelated to operational decisions in any particular period.
Reorganization Costs: The costs consist primarily of severance costs associated with the Company's reorganization plan.
EBITDA is net income (loss) adjusted to exclude: interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense.
Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted to exclude: litigation costs and related recoveries, net, stock-based compensation expense and reorganization costs, as discussed above.
