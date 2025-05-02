UAE's Non-Oil Sector Fuels Economic Surge Amid Global Slowdown

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The International Monetary Fund projects Abu Dhabi's economy to expand by 4.2% in 2025, accelerating to 5.8% in 2026, while Dubai's growth is forecasted at 3.3% in 2025, increasing to 3.5% in 2026. Jihad Azour, Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the IMF, attributes the sustained growth forecast for the UAE to the strong performance of its non-oil sector, infrastructure investments, and expansion in key areas like real estate and finance. He anticipates the UAE economy to grow by 4% in 2025, with growth accelerating to 5% in the following year.

Azour emphasised that the Gulf Cooperation Council states do not have identical economic structures or reserve levels, leading to varied responses to global market fluctuations. He noted that the UAE's adaptability to global economic and geopolitical changes, its role as a critical hub between major economic blocs, and its position as a centre for international events have contributed to its economic resilience.

The IMF's projections come amid a broader context of global economic uncertainty. The IMF has reduced its 2025 economic growth forecast for the Middle East and North Africa region to 2.6%, down from 4% projected in October 2024, due to rising global uncertainties from trade tensions, declining oil prices, and ongoing regional geopolitical tensions. Despite these challenges, the UAE's economy has shown remarkable adaptability and utilised modern technology to thrive, maintaining high growth rates.

Key factors supporting the UAE's positive economic outlook include investments in digital and technological sectors, renewable energy, and green initiatives, along with the country's strategy of diversifying investment sources and promoting climate sustainability. The UAE has undergone considerable transformation in recent years, embracing advanced technologies to enhance its services, boost competitiveness, and solidify its position as a global economic and financial hub.

The UAE has enhanced its reputation as a premier destination for global investments through significant commitments in promising sectors like technology, technological infrastructure, and renewable energy. Major economic events, including Expo 2020 Dubai and the upcoming COP28 climate conference, have also contributed to this heightened attractiveness.

Dubai, in particular, has emerged as a secure haven for investors and a strategic planning location. Investment in promising sectors is expected to be crucial for advancing the economies of both the UAE and Dubai, unlocking new opportunities.

