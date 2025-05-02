EQS-News: Bike24 Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

BIKE24 off to a strong start in 2025 Double-digit revenue growth in all regions and EUR 2.1 million improvement in operating result

BIKE24 off to a strong start in 2025

Double-digit revenue growth in all regions and EUR 2.1 million improvement in operating result Group revenue increases by 17.8% to EUR 58.0 million Double-digit revenue growth in all European regions – very strong core market in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and successful localisation in Poland and Finland Improvement in adjusted EBITDA by EUR 2.1 million compared to the prior-year quarter – despite winter promotions and a seasonally weak demand period Personnel costs down from EUR 6.9 million to EUR 6.1 million despite significant sales growth – efficiency measures taking effect Inventory reduced by 6.7% compared to March 2024 – with simultaneous improvement in product range and availability Full-year 2025 guidance confirmed despite strong start – cautious outlook due to macroeconomic uncertainties

Dresden, May 2, 2025 – Bike24 Holding AG (BIKE24) has made an excellent start to the 2025 financial year. In the first quarter of 2025, the company achieved a 17.8% year-over-year increase in revenue to EUR 58.0 million, driven by strong momentum across all European markets. While the established core markets in the DACH region again recorded with +22% double-digit growth, the company's localisation strategy continued to pay off: the newest markets, Poland and Finland, achieved growth rates of 30% and 26%, respectively, for the full quarter – despite the localisation being completed only at the end of February. Looking solely at March, combined growth in these two markets reached an impressive 48%.



Profitability despite seasonal headwinds and winter promotions

Despite the traditionally weaker bicycle season at the beginning of the year and significant discounting during the annual winter sales, BIKE24 delivered an operating profit already in the first quarter: Adjusted EBITDA improved by EUR 2.1 million to EUR 0.6 million (Q1 2024: EUR –1.5 million).



Efficiency programme delivers results – personnel costs decline despite growth

The consistent execution of last year's efficiency initiatives was instrumental in the substantial earnings improvement. Notably, the personnel measures implemented at the end of November 2024 are now delivering tangible results: despite strong revenue growth, personnel costs decreased from EUR 6.9 million to EUR 6.1 million year-over-year – a key factor in the improved EBITDA.



Smarter inventory management – broader assortment and better availability

At the same time, inventory levels were reduced by 6.7% compared to March 2024, while both product availability and assortment improved. This development is the result of optimised order cycles and the targeted sale of older stock.



Representatives of BIKE24

Andrés Martin-Birner, founder and CEO of BIKE24, says:

„The start of the year confirms that our strategy is working – we are growing profitably, in a structured and sustainable way. What's particularly pleasing is that we were able to further improve product availability while reducing inventory. This reflects the quality of our purchasing management – and the trust our customers place in us.“



Timm Armbrust, CFO of BIKE24, comments:

„A positive adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter – a period typically marked by heavy discounting – is a strong signal. Most importantly, the decline in personnel costs despite higher revenue shows that we have taken the right operational steps.“



Forecast confirmed – remains conservative despite strong Q1

Despite the highly encouraging business performance at the beginning of the year, BIKE24 is maintaining its existing forecast for the full year in light of ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties and persistently cautious consumer sentiment. The company continues to target full-year revenue between EUR 233 million and EUR 242 million and adjusted EBITDA between EUR 7.0 million and EUR 12.1 million.



BIKE24's Q1 2025 earnings call will take place today at 12:00 pm CEST. The corresponding presentation will be available on the IR website from 10:00 am CEST. Please register via the following link:







Condensed consolidated P&L (adjusted view) in k€ Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Delta Revenue and other income DACH markets 38,962 31,984 21.8% Localized markets 13,433 11,454 17.3% Rest of Europe (EEA) (previous year adjusted) 4,415 4,022 9.8% Rest of World 1,232 1,812 -32.0% Revenue 58,042 49,271 17.8% Other income 93 102 -8.9% Total income 58,135 49,373 17.7% COGS (Merchandise, consumables & supplies) -43,444 -36,962 17.5% Gross profit 14,598 12,309 18.6% Gross margin 25.2% 25.0% + 0.2 pp Performance marketing costs -725 -681 6.4% Selling expenses1 -5,067 -4,424 14.5% Personnel expenses -6,084 -6,949 -12.4% Miscellaneous expenses -2,880 -3,047 -5.5% EBITDA -66 -2,691 n/a EBITDA margin -0.1% -5.5% + 5.4 pp Adjustments 631 1,218 -48.2% Adjusted EBITDA 565 -1,473 n/a Adjusted EBITDA margin 1.0% -3.0% + 4.0 pp Depreciation/ amortization (excl. goodwill-like items) -1,723 -1,879 -8.3% Adjusted EBIT -1,159 -3,352 n/a Adjusted EBIT margin -2.0% -6.8% + 4.8 pp Amortization of goodwill-like items -2,381 -2,381 0.0% Adjustments -631 -1,218 -48.2% Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) -4,170 -6,952 n/a EBIT margin -7.2% -14.1% + 6.9 pp Finance expense, net -1,885 -1,548 21.7% Loss before tax -6,055 -8,500 n/a Income tax income 1,840 2,638 -30.2% Result for the period -4,215 -5,862 n/a Rounding differences may arise. 1Including impairment loss on trade receivables. Customer KPIs Active customers (LTM) 948,534 905,798 4.7% Number of orders 403,587 344,346 17.2% Average order value 144 142 1.3% Orders returning customers 67.7% 67.8% -0.2pp Return rate 16.5% 16.4% 0.1pp



Press Relations:

E-Mail: ...



Investor Relations:

E-Mail: ...





About BIKE24

BIKE24 is one of continental Europe's leading e-commerce bike platforms. The online retailer with a focus on the premium segment is the central contact point for the fast-growing community of bicycle enthusiasts and thus promotes green mobility. Founded in Dresden in 2002 by CEO Andrés Martin-Birner, Falk Herrmann and Lars Witt, responsible for Legal & Own Brands, the company has quickly developed into one of continental Europe's leading companies as well as a globally active online retailer in this fast-growing market. The web shop offers customers 70,000 products from more than 800 brands. This gives BIKE24 the widest range of branded products in the sector in continental Europe. The online bike platform is already present with ten local online shops in Germany (bike24), Austria (bike24), Spain (bike24), France (bike24), Italy (bike24), the Netherlands (bike24), Luxembourg (bike24), Belgium (bike24), Poland (bike24), and Finland (bike24) in continental Europe. In addition, the international shop (bike24) serves customers worldwide.

Notes

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "project," or "aim," or the negative of these words or other variations of these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions or plans that, by their nature, are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. The Company does not and will not give any assurance that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or will prove to be accurate. Actual future business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable legal requirements, neither the Company nor any other person intends to update, review, or revise any forward-looking statements in this release to reflect actual events or developments, whether as a result of new information becoming available, new developments occurring in the future or otherwise, nor does it undertake any such obligation.

