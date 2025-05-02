Sartorius Supervisory Board extends appointment of board member Alexandra Gatzemeyer (news with additional features)

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
At today's meeting, the Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG resolved to extend the appointment of Dr. Alexandra Gatzemeyer as a member of the Executive Board by a five-year period to April 30, 2031. Gatzemeyer, who holds a Ph.D. in chemistry and pharmacology, has been with Sartorius since 2004 and was appointed to the Executive Board in March 2023. As a board member, she is responsible for the Lab Products & Services Division.


A profile of Sartorius
Sartorius is a leading international partner to life sciences research and the biopharmaceutical industry. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group's Lab Products & Services Division focuses on laboratories performing research and quality control at pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies as well as academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions Division, with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies more safely, rapidly, and sustainably. Based in Göttingen, Germany, the company has a strong global reach with around 60 production and sales sites worldwide. Sartorius regularly expands its portfolio through the acquisition of complementary technologies. In 2024, the company generated sales revenue of around 3.4 billion euros. More than 13,500 employees work for customers around the globe.

Contact
Petra Kirchhoff
Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
+49 551 308 1686
...

Language: English
Company: SARTORIUS AG
Otto-Brenner-Straße 20
37079 Göttingen
Germany
Phone: +49.(0)551-308.0
Fax: +49.(0)551-308.3289
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE0007165631, DE0007165607
WKN: 716563, 716560
Indices: DAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
