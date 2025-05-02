EQS-News: MS Industrie AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

MS Industrie AG publishes Annual Report 2024

02.05.2025 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MS Industrie AG publishes Annual Report 2024





Change in strategy and focus on core business reduce sales Group result not positive in a difficult environment

MS Industrie AG (WKN 585518; ISIN DE0005855183) looks back on a challenging and exciting 2024, in which various obstacles were successfully handled. A majority stake in the MS Ultrasonic Technology Group (UTG) was sold to Schunk Sonosystems GmbH, based in Wettenberg. The remaining 49% stake in UTG is consolidated using the “at equity” method . Dr. Andreas Aufschnaiter, member of the management board of MS Industrie AG:“This shows that we want to concentrate primarily on MS XTEC in the future and build up a rapid success story there. This also explains to a large extent our decline in sales in 2024.”



In the financial year 2024, MS Industrie AG generated consolidated revenues of around EUR 171 million after EUR 250 million in the previous year (according to HGB / German GAAP). The consolidated net result after taxes for 2024 amounted to EUR -3.9 million – after a positive year 2023 with EUR +4.6 million (according to HGB).“Geopolitics, the weak truck market, the massive destocking by our customers, the run-up to the US elections – all these things did not do our business any good, especially in the second half of the year. But we were able to fill our order books significantly again. Since March of this year, our order backlog of EUR 81 million is more or less as full as it was at the beginning of 2024,” continues Dr. Aufschnaiter. The equity ratio was a significantly improved 44.0% as at December 31, 2024 (previous year according to HGB: 35.1%) together with a massive reduction in bank liabilities.



Following the production hall expansion at the Trossingen site, completed in the previous year with around 3,500 square metres of additional space, the automation / digitalization of production using new robotic systems was largely completed in financial year 2024; the positive effects of the investment programme of the last three years will therefore be fully felt from the beginning of 2025. Armin Distel, member of the management board of MS Industrie AG:“Automation is an efficiency and cost-cutting programme in our production. Last year, we broadened our base even further for MS XTEC. We are able to produce high precision parts for heavy-duty applications and can also meet the corresponding documentation requirements for the medical, aviation or defense sector, for example, thanks to our digitalized production process.”



In addition, MS XTEC reached a major milestone at the beginning of 2025 with a long-standing, renowned customer for heavy-duty off-road engines, namely the expansion of the product range to be supplied and the extension of the contract until the end of 2030 for Europe and America. The expected cumulative business volume for the next six years is over EUR 100 million.



“In 2024, MS XTEC returned to the USA as part of its internationalization – to Charlotte in North Carolina. The rented plant covers around 1600 square meters and is equipped with the first 5-axis machining centers. Building on our first existing customers, we see good growth potential in a wide range of industries,” says Armin Distel.



The full 2024 Annual Report is available at .



The 2024 Sustainability Report is also available at .





Background:



MS Industrie AG (WKN 585518; ISIN DE0005855183), based in Munich, is the listed parent company of a focused technology group with core expertise in highly automated metalworking and assembly (“ MS XTEC ”: systems and components for heavy-duty combustion engines as well as hybrid and electric drive systems) and – since the beginning of July 2024 – a minority shareholding in ultrasonic technology (“MS Ultrasonic”: special machines, standard machines as well as ultrasonic systems and components). MS XTEC 's main customer sectors include the global commercial vehicle industry, followed by the construction machinery industry and other heavy-duty applications through to stationary power generation. The group generated a sales volume of around EUR 170 million in the transition year 2024 and expects a sales volume of over EUR 150 million from 2025 with around 400 employees and two production sites in Trossingen / Baden-Württemberg and Charlotte / North Carolina (USA).





Press Contact :

BeckerBeratungsGesellschaft (BBG)

Neustr. 23

55296 Gau-Bischofsheim / Mainz

Klaus-Karl Becker

+49 (0) 172 61 41 955

...



Disclaimer:



The publisher of this document is MS Industrie AG based in Munich. Although the information in this document comes from sources that MS Industrie AG considers reliable, no guarantee can be given for the correctness of the information in this document. This document does not constitute a prospectus and is also not suitable as a basis for evaluating the securities presented in the document. Estimates and opinions contained in this document represent the assessment of MS Industrie AG at the time the document was created and are subject to change at any time without prior notice. MS Industrie AG and/or its affiliated companies may from time to time hold positions in the securities referred to in this document or in options, futures and other derivatives based thereon, may provide other services (including those as advisors) to each company named in this document, provide or have provided and may (to the extent permitted by law) have used the information contained herein or the research on which it is based prior to its publication. Any kind of advisory relationship between MS Industrie AG and the recipient of this document is not established by the provision of this document. Each recipient must conduct its own research and take precautions to check the profitability and reasonableness of an investment decision, taking into account its personal and economic interests. MS Industrie AG is not liable for the consequences of trusting in opinions or statements in this document, nor for the incompleteness of the same. Any citizen of the United States of America who receives this document and wishes to transact in securities referred to herein is required to do so through a US-licensed broker.



