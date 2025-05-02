Switrus Goes Global: Becomes The First Indian Tour Operator To Open A Branch In Germany

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Thrissur, Kerala, India ; Duisburg, Germany In a bold and unprecedented move, Switrus Holidays , India's fastest-growing European travel brand, has officially opened its first international office in Germany. With this milestone, Switrus becomes the first and only Indian tour operator to establish a registered travel branch in Germany, setting a new benchmark for outbound travel in India.

Landmark international launch of Switrus GmbH in Germany set to transform how Indians experience Europe

From its humble beginnings in Thrissur, Kerala, Switrus has grown into a household name for weekly group European tours, with over 25,000 happy travelers, 9 offices across India, and now, a flagship international base in the heart of Europe.

The grand opening ceremony of Switrus' Germany office was held in Duisburg, marking a proud and emotional milestone for the brand. The event witnessed the presence of esteemed guests and local dignitaries from both the Indian and German communities, symbolizing a bridge between two cultures. The ceremony was graced by:



Mr. Marcus Jungbauer , Bezirksbürgermeister Hamborn (District Mayor of Hamborn) – reinforcing strong civic and cultural support for this Indo-German collaboration

Mrs. Felix Kaya , Senior General Manager, Western Union Duisburg – representing leadership in international business and financial services

Christoph Henneken , Attorney General of Duisburg – highlighting the strong legal and civic partnership

Fr. Dr. Issac Elsadanam , Parish Priest at St. Joseph Church, Duisburg – blessing the occasion and offering prayers for the success of the new venture Mr. Jose Kumbiluvelil , Member of Loka Kerala Sabha and Senior Media Activist – symbolizing the strong voice of the Indian diaspora in Europe

Their presence underscored the global relevance and growing impact of Indian tourism in Europe, and marked the occasion as a truly cross-cultural celebration.

“Switrus is not just connecting cities-it's connecting people,” said Bezirksbürgermeister Hambor n.“We welcome this initiative that deepens tourism ties and cultural exchange between India and Germany.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was followed by a cultural evening, showcasing the spirit of India with a blend of traditional hospitality, local cuisine, and heartfelt community engagement.

In an industry that often depends on third-party vendors and fragmented planning, Switrus' presence in Germany launch isn't just about logistics-it's about r eimagining the emotional and cultural experience of Indian travelers in Europe.

“We didn't just want to send travelers to Europe-we wanted to be there for them,” said Dr. Joby George, Founder & CEO of Switrus Holidays .“This is not just a branch. It's a bold move toward making Europe simpler, safer, and more accessible for Indian travelers. We are proud to be the first Indian travel company with a direct presence in Germany-bringing better control, faster coordination, and more value to our customers.”

This expansion marks a new chapter not just for the brand, but for the Indian travel industry at large-signaling a shift in ambition, scale, and global integration. Switrus plans to scale this global footprint with future branches in Asia and the Middle East, and introduce curated travel experiences.