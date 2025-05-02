Networknewsaudio Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Leading Out In Innovation Of Hypertension Treatment

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is rampant in America. An estimated 45% of adults in the United States, or 108 million people, have hypertension, yet only about one out of every four have their condition under control. That's a big problem considering hypertension increases risks for heart disease and stroke, which are, respectively, the no. 1 and no. 5 leading causes of death in the nation each year. To that point, the CDC names hypertension as a primary or contributing cause in nearly half a million deaths annually in the U.S. Hypertension treatment options vary tremendously from meditation to conventional drugs, with what looks to be a promising new innovation on the horizon from. Lexaria is proving that its proprietary DehydraTECH(TM) technology repeatedly delivers strong therapeutic responses, without the side effects of today's drugs. Lexaria is looking to throw its hat into the ring with majors in the market today that are making billions of dollars by treating high blood pressure and other leading causes of death, includingand

Lexaria Bioscience Corp.'s patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH(TM) improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream by promoting more effective oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by 5-10x and, in some instances with cannabinoids by as much as 27x compared to standard industry formulations, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (“NSAIDs”) and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 21 patents granted in nations with a combined population of 2.6 billion, and over 50 additional patents pending worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at .

