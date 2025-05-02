Networknewsaudio DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSX.V: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) On Leading Edge Of Next-Generation Digital Media

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Look a little closer, and it's clear that the world has entered a major global inflection point in the modern history of digital media. This new era of digital media is set to reshape the future of social fabric and revolutionize how brands connect with their consumers. The increasing innovation and intelligence in digital media tactics and strategies is making consumer messaging amazingly native and relevant. This personable approach to online consumer targeting is providing ways to better serve brands by connecting to current and potential target consumers while cutting through the noise. As recently as 2019, mobile surpassed television on total time spent, and digital media has since rocketed past traditional media and advertising tactics. In fact many of the more established digital market tactics have become antiquated. Email marketing is dead, and traditional web banner ads are on life support. Brands understand that it takes more than a flash ad or a quick plug to inspire consumers. Enter the AI-driven martech and digital media software solutions market where innovative content, measurement and distribution solutions reside in all-encompassing marketing strategies engaging and communicating with target audiences through next-generation technology like that ofto win and keep consumers' interest and loyalty. The rapid evolution of the marketplace often benefits smaller companies such as DGTL,and, as they can be more nimble and generally innovative compared to international CRM juggernauts in helping brands reach their objectives.

DGTL Holdings acquires and accelerates transformative digital media, marketing and advertising software technologies powered by artificial intelligence (“AI”). DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise-level SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies in the sectors of content, analytics and distribution, via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL Holdings Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as“DGTL,” the OTCQB exchange as“DGTHF” and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as“A2QB0L.”

