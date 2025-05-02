Networknewsaudio Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) Leading Out In Tech Solutions For Diabetes, Obesity

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Exorbitant costs underscored by byzantine processes plague today's healthcare systems, creating an $8.45 trillion global healthcare market in 2018, which represents about 10% of GDP in developed countries. Safe to say, the industry is looking for solutions, particularly more efficient ones that improve health outcomes and lower direct and indirect costs. The answer is found in technology, with healthtech (healthcare technology) and medtech (medical technology) buzzwords speaking to leveraging next-generation innovation in a bid to flatten the healthcare spending curve. New applications are being launched daily, and uptake is accelerating, fanned by the COVID-19 pandemic that bolstered adoption of self-diagnostic and remote solutions that have been embraced by health insurers and individuals alike. Some companies, such as, are specializing in certain areas of unmet medical need, such as diabetes and obesity for NMRD. Others, including some of the most recognized names in the world such asand, demonstrate the tremendous opportunity at hand for investments in new technologies and healthtech.

Nemaura Medical is a medical technology company developing and commercializing noninvasive wearable diagnostic devices. The company is currently commercializing sugarBEAT(R) and proBEAT(TM). sugarBEAT, a CE-mark-approved Class IIb medical device, is a noninvasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (“CGM”) providing actionable insights derived from real-time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and prediabetes to better manage, reverse and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a PMA (premarket approval application) for sugarBEAT to the U.S. FDA. proBEAT combines noninvasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence and a digital health-care subscription service and has been launched in the United States. as a general wellness product as part of its BEAT(R) diabetes program. For more information, visit the company's website at .

