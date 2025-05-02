Networknewsaudio Playgon Games Inc. (TSX.V: DEAL) (OTCQB: PLGNF) - A Savvy Upstart In Growing Online Gambling Space

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Almost everything in the online gaming market produces eye-popping numbers. Even pre-COVID, online gambling was accelerating at a brisk pace as ever more people discovered mobile apps and demand surged with the younger tech-savvy demographic. Enter the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and millions more people suddenly became familiar with remote gaming. Operators were caught off guard by the tsunami of demand and continue to scramble to capture market share in the booming digital sector. As the technology continues to gain ground and more effectively recreate the casino experience, companies with innovative technologies and insight, such as, are providing operators with a variety of new turnkey packages to capitalize on strong consumer demand. Other players in the space, includingand, are also focused on making the most of a variety of opportunities in the burgeoning online gambling market.

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The company provides a multitenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games and Daily Fantasy Sports, which, through a seamless integration at the operator level, allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business-to-business digital content provider, Playgon products are ideal turnkey solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups and big database companies. For more information about the company, please visit .

