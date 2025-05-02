Networknewsaudio SPYR Inc. (SPYR) Subsidiary Strengthening Position In Exploding Smart-Home, Smart Car Space

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The Internet of Things (“IoT”) is easily one of the most powerful emerging technologies in the world today. As the IoT market for smart homes and connected cars (smart cars) continues on its path of parabolic growth, it's clear that IoT presents historic opportunities. Today's homes are increasingly connected, creating an enormous new smart-home market, and the smart-car market segment has become a nearly ubiquitous strategic development path for the auto industry as demand for constant connectivity soars. With functionality and convenience,is delivering to consumers what they crave - smart hardware, software solutions and products that integrate with theecosystem. Apple commands the largest share in the mobile devices market and will likely be dominant as the IoT market expands and consumers demand more privacy protection. Other tech juggernauts such as, and(formerly Facebook) are also working on next-generation devices and control centers for fully connected cars and homes.

About SPYR Inc.

SPYR is a technology company which, through its subsidiary, Applied Magix Inc., develops and resells Apple(R) ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (“AI”) and smart-technology products. For more information about the company, visit .

