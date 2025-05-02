Networknewsaudio Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Sees Consistent Upward Surge On Mission To Make The Country Safe

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Although some people may be surprised, today's world is full of robots. While these electro-mechanical devices may not be in the form of a cyborg RoboCop, they're already serving people in countless ways. Industrial robots are a primary application today, with the world becoming accustomed to, and even expecting, life-altering technologies as robots shuttle people around, perform surgeries, keep communities safe, and much more. A global market summary by the International Federation of Robotics showed the robot trend accelerating, with a record 517,000 new industrial robots installed in factories around the world in 2021, up 31% from 2020. A host of innovative companies - includingand- are investing in, developing and deploying leading-edge technology that is proving the value of robots in everyday lives or increasing their long-term potential.

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information, visit the company's website at .

