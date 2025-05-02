Networknewsaudio Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Looks To Supercharge Reach, Impact Of GLP-1 Agonists With Proprietary Drug-Delivery Solution

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Already proven to be a revolutionary treatment for type 2 diabetes and weight loss, glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists now appear to have a multitude of potential blockbuster therapeutic uses, according to recent research. Obviously, diabetes remains a primary indication, given the massive global need. However, the impact of this extraordinary molecule extends far beyond type 2 diabetes. The reach of GLP-1 drugs has widened in ways its inventors likely never imagined. Clinical trials are underway testing GLP-1 drugs to treat Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and even drug addiction, plus there are strong indications of therapeutic efficacy in heart disease and chronic kidney disease, as well as a wide range of other conditions, including weight loss. The newfound applications of this super-drug re-enforce both the reach and impact ofProfile. By supercharging GLP-1 drugs with its DehydraTECH(TM) drug-delivery formulation and processing technology, Lexaria intends to improve both delivery and efficacy of GLP-1 for diabetes and potentially a host of other maladies. With several key studies on the near-term horizon, Lexaria has positioned itself in the midst of these market opportunities alongside others changing the landscape, such asand

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria's patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH(TM), improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids, antiviral drugs, PDE5 inhibitors and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 37 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at .

