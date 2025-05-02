Cinema Transcends Geographical, Cultural Boundaries: Aamir Khan

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) In a glittering celebration at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024, Bollywood legend Aamir Khan was honoured for his remarkable career and his contributions to bridging Indian and Arab cinema. Daily News Egypt sat down with Khan to discuss this prestigious honour, his artistic journey, the keys to his success, and his dreams for the future.

How do you feel about being honoured at the Red Sea International Film Festival?

I feel incredibly happy and humbled by this recognition. The Red Sea Festival is a significant platform for Arab and international cinema, and being chosen for this honor is truly special. It marks an unforgettable moment in my artistic journey.

What does this recognition mean to you, and how do you view Indian cinema's influence in the Arab world?

This honor reinforces my belief that cinema transcends geographical and cultural boundaries. It reflects the strong connection between people through the universal language of art. Indian cinema has a loyal and passionate audience in the Arab world, and I am proud to be part of this cultural bridge.

As an icon in Indian cinema, what do you consider the key factors behind your success?

Success is always a collective achievement. Passion for cinema, hard work, and the pursuit of unique and innovative stories have been essential. I also owe a great deal to the unwavering support of my audience, who inspire me to keep pushing boundaries.

How do you choose your roles? Are there specific criteria you follow?

I look for roles and stories that spark my curiosity and challenge me as an actor. I gravitate towards characters that offer depth and allow me to present something new to the audience. It's about finding meaningful narratives that resonate deeply.

What challenges have you faced during your career, and how did you overcome them?

The journey has had its share of challenges-intense pressure, high expectations, and the constant need for fresh ideas. But I view these as opportunities to grow and evolve. Overcoming them requires patience, dedication, and a willingness to work tirelessly.

Is there a role that is particularly close to your heart? Why?

It's hard to pick one, as every role holds a special place in my heart. However, my portrayal of Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal stands out. It was both incredibly challenging and deeply rewarding to bring that story to life.

What are some of the most memorable moments in your career?

There are so many unforgettable moments-my debut film, collaborating with visionary directors, and connecting with audiences worldwide. Each milestone brings its own joy and cherished memories.

H ow do you see the evolution of Indian cinema in recent years?

Indian cinema is thriving like never before. Our films are now competing globally, with a growing emphasis on independent projects and unique storytelling. It's exciting to see the diversity and creativity shaping the industry's future.

What is your message to young people aspiring to enter the film industry?

M y advice is simple: follow your passion and work relentlessly to achieve your dreams. Cinema is a challenging yet rewarding field, offering endless opportunities for creativity and self-expression.

What are your plans for the future? Are there any upcoming projects you can share?

I have several exciting projects in the pipeline, but it's too early to reveal details. I'm eager to explore new ideas and deliver unique experiences to my audience.

How do you view the role of cinema in society?

Cinema is a powerful medium that mirrors society and sparks conversations. It has the ability to inspire, challenge perspectives, and drive positive change.

Do film festivals like the Red Sea Festival play a role in supporting the film industry?

Absolutely. Festivals like the Red Sea International Film Festival provide a vital platform for showcasing films, fostering collaboration among creators, and celebrating diverse voices. They strengthen the industry and inspire innovation, and I'm thrilled to be part of this incredible initiative.